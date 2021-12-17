(From the correspondent Silvia Mancinelli) – Once the Albanian diaspora has been archived, with the end of the dictatorship that lasted half a century, today Tirana is a city in turmoil that is in a hurry to catch up with the times and indeed to grow, winking at the Italians considered brothers across the sea. It is Italy, whose language they learned from watching Rai programs secretly from the regime, that the Albanians are inspired to build futuristic palaces and neighborhoods on a human scale from the gray Soviet ashes.

Read also

In Tirana, the first open school by Boeri Architetti: “Example of urban regeneration, space for the neighborhood” (PHOTOGALLERY)





In the outskirts of Tirana, in the exact point where there was a waste warehouse and the road ended, Italian and Albanian architects of the team led by Stefano Boeri have created a school that already hosts 1,400 pupils, from kindergarten to high school. Prime Minister Edi Rama and the mayor of Tirana Erion Veliaj were present at the press presentation. The school in Don Bosko’s area, the first of three, is a huge building in the center of which a tower stands out which makes it identifiable from a distance. This is because, open 24 hours a day, every day of the year, it is not just the prerogative of the students but of the entire community with gym, canteen, gardens.

An epicenter for the neighborhood, as the other schools envisaged by the master plan designed between 2015 and 2017 by Stefano Boeri Architetti aim to be to cope with the strong demographic growth and the urgency of giving everyone the opportunity to study without take turns, as in the past, due to the lack of facilities. “If before it might have seemed a splendid utopia, today, after the pandemic, the theme of open schools has become a real need to respond to the demand for well-being that arises from citizens all over the world – architect Stefano Boeri comments to Adnkronos – The three new schools in Tirana, even if built in great economy, have been designed to become real epicenters of social life and as spaces of intergenerational and social connection. The project of the new open schools can give Tirana an anticipation of that vision of an ‘archipelago city’, of a metropolis made up of self-sufficient neighborhoods in services to the citizen, which today is pursued by many other international capitals ”.

“During the design process, great attention was paid to calibrating the presence of traditional spaces dedicated to teaching with hybrid areas and more suitable for experimental educational systems and innovative teaching activities. With a view to creating an accessible building, which dialogues with the surrounding urban context, the spaces that host public functions, such as the library, gyms, multifunctional rooms, the canteen, can be opened to the city and used by the inhabitants. of the neighborhood during non-school hours ”adds architect Francesca Cesa Bianchi, partner and project director of Stefano Boeri Architetti. It is the Milanese architects who have also designed many of the surprising construction sites that clash with battered buildings, a legacy of bygone times.

These include the social housing project which, where the earth shook killing 51 people, just two years ago, today returns a roof to those who had shacks blown away by the earthquake. Roof gardens and pedestrian squares will be walkable by the end of next year thanks to workers pouring concrete on land that those born after the 90s have learned to know differently.

“While as kids we used to meet secretly to watch Italian television and thus prepare to sail the sea, today the very young are in a hurry to learn English – says Ilir – The older ones, like my father, are left talking about communism. Tirana today promises us the future, in exchange for the traffic we have learned to tolerate ”.