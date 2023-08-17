Architecture | On Sunday, a sound that has never been heard before in its history is heard at the Helsinki railway station

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
When Eliel Saarinen started his work in Helsinki, the capital moved into a new era. The continental plates of construction were shaken. An architectural expert now tells how Saarinen’s classic buildings in Helsinki came about and what you can see in them.
Text by Tuija Siltamäki, photos by Juhani Niiranen / HS
Aworked Eliel Saarinen it will be 150 years since the birth on Sunday, August 20. Saarinen’s birth is celebrated in Helsinki in a unique way: the train station bell tower rings on Sunday at 3 p.m. This is the first timewhen the bell tower is used for such a purpose.
