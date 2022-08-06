Architecture | Mirror-like observational images rarely come true in real life – However, it happened in these rare places in Helsinki

Perceptual images rarely correspond to reality, but there are also exceptions. Experts explain what observational images are really about.

Known thing. When something new is planned for the city, observational photos are published. Some people love plans, others hate them. But when the building is completed, the end result surprises everyone.

Visual images of planned buildings rarely correspond to reality.

The frustration is understandable, because the city is a shared space. Especially in central locations, buildings have a great importance in their surroundings. They can be seen miles away.

However, sometimes the buildings manage to live up to their perceived images. HS asked architectural experts for examples of objects that look almost the same as in the plans.

But first: why are buildings so often different than originally thought?

Reasons there are many, say the experts interviewed by HS.

One explanation is that people have misunderstood the purpose of observational photos: contrary to what many people think, observational photos are not meant to show the finished building as it is.

Head of Aalto University’s Department of Architecture and professor of building design Pirjo Sanaksenaho says that the visual image must be interpreted as an artistic representation.

The other experts interviewed for this story also share the same view.

“You can’t think that something that doesn’t exist can be presented,” says the architect who did his diploma thesis on observational images Elsa Karvanen.

A visual image is therefore an architect’s idea, and in Karvanen’s opinion, there is nothing to condemn if the idea is lofty.

Second the reason why visual images often do not come true as they are is this: the plan and details become more precise as the project progresses.

Money also matters. Not all great visions can necessarily be realized.

“It’s a long way from the pictures to the actual construction. Businesses change and budgets change,” says the lecturer in fundamentals of architecture at Aalto University Tuomas Siitonen.

Chairman of the Finnish Architects’ Association Safa Henna Helander according to that, the buildings that have been realized like the observation photos are usually high-profile projects, where there is no fuss.

One example of a successful destination is Helsinki’s central library Oodi. Many experts mention it. Kaisa house and Kamppi’s chapel are mentioned as other buildings according to the observation photos.

“Their design language is significant, spectacular and powerful. It has been preserved throughout the design,” says Sanaksenaho.

The building material is also a unifying factor. The central library and the chapel are made of wood, the Kaisa building made of brick. They are considered safe alternatives for observational images.

Observational pictures the bias conveyed is due to the development of technology. Visualization programs have become so advanced that they create photorealistic representations that resemble real photographs.

“Perhaps it raises too many expectations,” says Karvanen.

The photorealistically presented observational images show a lot of details, but the viewer cannot conclude from them which solutions have been locked.

In Karvanen’s opinion, it is therefore not always necessary to make photographic observational images in the initial phase of the project, unless the surroundings of the planned building are particularly significant.

For example, in the observation photos of the Elielinaukio architecture competition, the photorealistic style is a good choice for him, because the area is central and Helsinki Central Station is a significant building.

Read more: “Klyyga”, which won the Elielinaukio competition, receives cautious praise from researchers – “At the moment, Elielinaukio is not a particularly pleasant urban space”

Read more: Even the most restrained plans of Elielinaukio are not suitable for the architects: “I’m really disappointed” – Vote for your favorite

Helander says that realistic observational images are made because their purpose is to promote an idea.

“They are often used to raise funds or to inspire the public to get behind the project.”

Experts consider glass buildings to be particularly challenging in terms of observational images. For example, the skyscrapers of Kalasatama have been harshly criticized because the reality does not match the observed images.

The problem is that buildings with a lot of glass are usually presented as too light, says Helander.

“With current energy efficiency and safety standards, the glass masses are thick and the glass has a greenish tint.”

Young people architects have even started to take steps back, says Sanaksenaho.

“They do more artistic perspectives. Maybe make miniature models and take perspective pictures of them. Then they are really simple and not many details of the building are shown.”

Helander hopes for more observational photos that show how the planned building fits into its surroundings.

“Often, a building is shown in observational images as a lonely object somewhere, even though we are actually building a city,” he says.

“Before the digital era, photorealism wasn’t even a goal. When people have looked at a picture drawn in marker or done in watercolor, they have known that it is not real. Then there was some architectural insight in the observational pictures.”

Helander takes, for example, the housing reform competition organized in 1953, in which architects Viljo Revell and Eero Eerikainen participated with their proposal by name Blue ribbon.

The unrealized plan included two three-story strip-like residential buildings.

“It was more or less an idea indicated with a couple of lines.”

In the past, architects drew visual images by hand. The photo shows Viljo Revell and Eero Eerikäinen’s competition proposal called Sininen naahu, which they used to participate in the 1953 housing reform competition.

In Revell’s and Eerikäinen’s observational picture, the apartment buildings are shown with two ribbon-like lines. The name of the proposal is Blue Ribbon.

Buildings the dimensions increase and the houses bend higher and higher. That’s why, in Helander’s opinion, it would be even more important that neighboring buildings could also be seen from the height of the human eye in observational images.

Now big changes are being planned for Eteläsata. The city of Helsinki announced the competition proposals that made it to the continuation of the new Makasiiniranta area in July.

Read more: Observation pictures present the options for Helsinki’s new maritime facade – One of these is the new model of Eteläsatama

Many have already had time to reject or thank the competition proposals, even though the future buildings are unlikely to be fully realized in accordance with the observational images this time as well.

Siitonen finds photographic-like observational images challenging for many reasons.

“People live between houses, but the scale experienced when moving through the space cannot be presented in one perspective image,” he says.

“We should look at the masses of the buildings instead of the details. Some animation, diagram, miniature model or other way of presentation would be better than one picture from a certain viewing angle.”