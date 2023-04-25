Architecture | Lapinlahti hospital is deteriorating even more: Part of the interior ceiling collapsed

New plans will be presented to the decision-makers at the end of the year.

Lapland the hospital has continued to deteriorate since a previous proposal for a new use was rejected three years ago.

At the end of February, a local pipe leak in the main building caused damage, due to which the roof structures of the first floor have collapsed.

Farm manager Sari Hildénin according to this, it is a local damage mainly in one room.

Lapinlahti’s future plans will be detailed next autumn at the earliest, when the new proposal is completed. The fate of the protected hospital buildings has been open for decades, as no consensus has been reached regarding renovation and use.

For citizens based on the Kerro kantasi survey, the front lines have remained unchanged.

The survey, which ended at the beginning of April, received a total of more than 600 responses. The majority of them disapproved of the hostel arranged in one wing of the main building and the role of the real estate development company Nrep.

Many respondents wanted to reserve the entire hospital building for the current mental health and cultural operators in such a way that the current rent level would not rise even after the renovations.

The city has prepared a new concept with Nrep, the only completed proposal from the previous idea competition.

Nrep’s proposal was rejected by the urban environment committee in 2020. At that time, the proposal included a hotel next to Länsiväylä, which has been completely abandoned in the new drafts.

Lapland the actors and the foundation to be established will organize a support concert in Tavastia on Wednesday to secure the future of Lapinlahti. The minister of foreign affairs has promised to be the patron of the concert Pekka Haavisto.

During the beginning of the year, Helsinki’s urban environment has organized two workshops open to everyone, where a new concept for the historical conservation area has been outlined.

Specialist Mia Kajanin according to the third workshop will be organized next fall, when fresh information about the property’s need for repair is available. The first phase of the fitness survey is being completed in June.

“The building is so strongly protected that investigations are now being carried out very gently. This means that there may be a need for further clarifications.”

According to Kajani, the fitness tests are carried out in cooperation with Lapinlahti operators.

An alternative concept is being prepared by the Lapinlahti Foundation, founded by the current operators of Lapinlahti, whose financing is guaranteed by the promised software company Dream Broker and its CEO Mika Ahokas.

The founding document of the foundation has been signed by Pro Lapinlahti, Mieli ry, Y-säätiö, Kakspy ry, Tilajakomo and Dream Broker. Next, the Lapinlahti Foundation will be registered at the Patent and Registration Board.

An eager one hopes that all actors, including the foundation to be established, will be given an equal discussion connection with the city and an equal opportunity to receive information and refine their plans.

“We hope that the best idea will win, and it will be supported by a credible financing plan,” says Ahokas.

In an interview with HS last February, Ahokas estimated that the renovation of the old hospital property could cost 40–45 million euros. The amount is based on an assessment by construction industry professionals of the historical building’s need for repair.

In addition to financing the renovation, a concept should be drawn up for the hospital area that can maintain and develop operations.

The hospital, completed in 1841 and designed by the architect CL Engel, and the park surrounding it are protected.

The future of the Lapinlahti hospital is coming to the trustees, i.e. the city environment committee, at the end of the year at the earliest.