Architecture Kiasma is closed and covered with scaffolding – what exactly is going on under the Hood?

Kiasma has been closed for more than a year. The renovation should complete a series of three major renovations.

12.2. 14:46

Kiasma put its doors in lock at the end of November due to a coronavirus, and the museum could no longer be opened until a year-long renovation began in January. Now half of the museum is already under a renovation hood.

So what exactly is happening at Kiasma this year?

Current The renovation is the last part of Kiasma’s three-phase renovation work, which began in 2014. It is now the turn of Kiasma’s water roofs and facades. In addition, minor renovations are being made inside the building.

Leevi Haapala­

“We look good Steven Hollin in the plan, but below the surface we do things that help us present art better, ”says the museum director Leevi Haapala.

The museum, which opened in 1998, has been tormented by, among other things, a leaky roof. Water has come in especially in a high wind – fortunately, however, mainly in the lobby areas.

“Kiasma was the experimental Wau architecture of its time, and the construction technology has developed a lot since then.”

Remontin the cost estimate is EUR 23 million. The costs are borne by Senate Properties, which owns the property. The renovation is not expected to affect Kiasma’s rent or, for example, ticket prices.

In December, scaffolding was erected around the museum, and now the zinc sheet curved water roof will be demolished in the hoods of Hupu first. After the repairs, Kiasma’s roof and walls will look brighter until the zinc patinates again.

Aluminum and brass façade panels will also be allowed to leave, and the structures under them will be refurbished. The windows will also be renewed.

Museum the inside of the reforms is unlikely to sting the eye of visitors, but they are intended to improve the conditions for encountering art.

“One of the biggest things is the complete renovation of the Kiasma Theater, where all the technology will be renewed,” says Leevi Haapala.

In addition, the exhibition spaces will be acousticized and the lighting system will be changed to LED lighting. The kitchen of the museum restaurant will also be renovated.

The repairs have been planned in co-operation with the National Board of Antiquities, because although Kiasma is not officially protected, the Senate has defined it as a so-called liability protection area. The museum, once designed by Steven Holl, is intended to be treated with caution.