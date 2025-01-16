



In 1964, César Manrique moved to New York, where he remained until 1966, working with the Catherine Viviano gallery and nourishing himself with everything that the city could give him. A key period for the artist, since it was there where he began to devise and draw…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only