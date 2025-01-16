REVIEW OF:
architecture
The César Manrique Foundation inaugurates an exhibition coinciding with the 50th anniversary of ‘Lanzarote. Unpublished architecture’, the Canarian publication that highlighted the cultural identity of the island
In 1964, César Manrique moved to New York, where he remained until 1966, working with the Catherine Viviano gallery and nourishing himself with everything that the city could give him. A key period for the artist, since it was there where he began to devise and draw…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Architecture #inédita #César #Manrique #Foundation #Lanzarote #vernacular #architecture
Leave a Reply