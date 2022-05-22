The German Architecture Museum uses seventy examples from six countries to show how life in rural areas can be saved. The exhibition could be the most effective in the history of the museum.

Dhe German Architecture Museum has once again gone among the activists. It all started four years ago with the “Fahr Rad!” exhibition, which had declared it its task to advance the turnaround in transport in this country. For this purpose, under the street-fighting subtitle “The Reconquest of the Cities”, foreign examples of places in particular were gathered that have already given cyclists the right of way. The defaulters as a role model.

The latest exhibition at the Frankfurt Museum follows here. It is titled “Nice here. Architecture in the Country”. Again, it is not a matter of tracing a development purely for the sake of knowledge. Rather, the self-imposed task is a pedagogical one. The curatorial team has selected seventy buildings from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, France and Norway that have been built in the past ten years and that they believe are exemplary. The aim is to encourage builders in the country to follow these examples in order to do something good not only for themselves but also for the community. After all, the need is great in many places: in the center of the village, former shops, pubs and schools are empty and houses are falling into disrepair, while new housing estates for commuters are being built on the outskirts. The residents feel compelled to go to the nearest town to go shopping and to see a doctor, which finally kills village life.