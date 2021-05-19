Architecture In the 1970s, a suburb was built in Vantaa to become a “counterattack to mass suburbs” – now it has been raised as a value target

Architecture pearl may not be the word pair that first comes to mind from the mass-produced concrete suburbs of the 1970s.

But Pähkinärinne in Länsi-Vantaa is a pioneer: the district of red-brick prefabricated houses has been listed as a culturally and historically valuable site.

“I myself was surprised at how small suburbs can also be very green and beautiful,” said the researcher who carried out the survey for the city of Vantaa. Heli Haavisto says.

At the same time, Vantaa also defined Tikkurila’s modern building stock and the old mill and dam in Vantaankoski as valuable sites. The sites selected for the building heritage list that represent their era particularly well.

Chairman of the Finnish Association of Architects Safa Henna Helander according to it, it is very unusual for 70s suburbs to be elevated to sites of historical historical significance.

“It’s absolutely exceptional,” he says.

“Usually, we start thinking about conservation issues after 50 years. These suburbs are at the age of being the first to rise. ”

According to Helander, the value of neighborhoods has increased recently as people want to live in green areas. With better teleworking opportunities, the suburbs have been beached with services traditionally pleasing to the urban environment, such as cafes and lunch spots. This, too, has increased the popularity of the suburbs, he thinks.

The balconies show the Nut Slope effect colors red, white and blue.

Nut slope the apartment and townhouse area shows the typical way of the factories in the suburbs as mass production: one architect designed the whole area, and the same area builder erected all the houses.

An architect who designed the walnut slope Pentti Ahola The Siltamäki residential area in Helsinki, which has also been marked as an area of ​​architectural significance since the 1970s and in the general plan, also has a handprint. The old Olari in Espoo also has buildings of the same style.

“Olari of the 70s is almost like a cousin of Pähkinärinte. It has received a lot of appreciation, and Pähkinärinne has been overshadowed, even though it is just as good in terms of quality, ”says the chairman of the Pähkinärinne Society. Arno de la Chapelle.

He is well aware of this because he did a master’s thesis in the field in 1990.

The nut slope was wanted to build exceptionally well, as a response to criticism, de la Chapelle says. The aim was to clean up the reputation of suburban construction through high-quality design and material choices.

The special features of the architecture are the brick material and the rectangular design, as well as the effect colors red, white and blue used in the details.

The rectangle is visible not only in the buildings but also in the town plan. The blocks are rectangular and the houses have flat roofs, and there are no roads, for example, with ridges or terrain.

The area built into the forest is designed to be open so that light and views can come into their own. The apartment buildings stand in the middle and the townhouses on the edges so that the buildings do not obscure the nature views.

“Nature seems to flow between the building masses, even though they are not the original natural landscape,” de la Chapelle describes.

The walnut slope is also known for its green yards.

Also Haavisto characterizes Pähkinärinte as high quality.

“The buildings are brick and not typically concrete in the 70s,”

The architect’s original plans have been honored through the decades, and the look of the area has hardly been broken.

The Nut Slope is a well-liked area among its residents.

“The sheep pond is the jewel of the place. It has been built close to the pond here, and later there have become walking trails for the residents, ”says de la Chapelle, who has lived on the Nut Slope for about 15 years.

Vantaa the city is told that the purpose of the inventory is to map the cultural and historical value of the areas such as the rarity and representativeness of the buildings. Heli Haavisto, who made the survey, emphasizes that this is not an actual protection decision.

Many buildings from the Tikkurila area were now listed as architectural heritage sites in the 1980s. These include Heureka, the Tikkurila Library and the Court and Police House. In total, 24 buildings from the area were listed.

Tikkurila’s buildings were also added to the building heritage list. Among them is the Heureka Science Park, for example. The picture is from summer 2020.

According to Haavisto, in the 1980s, investments were made especially in public construction, which is still visible in the vicinity of Tikkurila.

“Older buildings have also been preserved in Tikkurila, so the different decades of Vantaa’s development are still very visible,” says Haavisto.

The representation of the 1960s and 70s in the list of architectural heritage is smaller, as many of the city’s office buildings, among others, have had time to be demolished.

Haaviston According to Tikkurila, the rise in commercialism is striking. Several shopping centers have been built there, such as the Tikkuri shopping center and Prisma, which were also included in the inventory.

“Tikkurila is a key place in Vantaa, and it is constantly in the throes of change. We want it to be a representative and modern district, ”says Haavisto.

The study also found that the area of ​​the Vantaankoski mill and dam is a culturally and historically significant area. The oldest industrial area in Vantaa has had a file factory in the 20th century.