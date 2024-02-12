Architecture | In Helsinki, the demolition of the buildings of a well-known architect is now being considered

In Helsinki, it is being considered whether the multi-purpose building and chapel designed by a well-known architect should be demolished from Meri-Rastila to make way for a new road.

in Helsinki the architectural competition for modifying the Meri-Rastila multi-purpose hall and chapel area for ever larger groups starts.

In its competition, Helsinki asks for proposals in which the architect Kaarlo Leppänen The multipurpose building and chapel designed by Meri-Rastila can either be demolished to make way for larger premises or preserved.

The multi-purpose building houses a primary school, a daycare center and a youth center. However, in the future it should serve more than 1,000 children instead of the current 300.

The now-deceased Leppänen is known, for example, as the designer of the Forum shopping center and the Pasila library. He worked Alvar Aalton in the office.

City the competition does not require buildings to be preserved, but proposals are requested for both preservation and demolition solutions.

With the ongoing architecture competition, Helsinki is applying for a new, larger multipurpose building in Meri-Rastila, which should increase the attractiveness and comfort of the area.

In the competition's terms of reference, the city has given the opportunity to demolish the block's existing buildings and build new ones in their place or utilize existing buildings.

With the help of the competition, the city wants to find out whether it is possible to modify the current buildings to meet today's requirements in a technically and economically reasonable way without demolition.

The buildings under threat of demolition were completed in 1993, i.e. they are only 31 years old.

The first phase of the two-phase competition will end on March 8 and the second phase will begin on May 8.

The buildings have inventive details, such as a star-shaped skylight in the chapel.

The angular shapes of the sports hall of the Merilahti elementary school. See also Syria: Mechanism for humanitarian aid at the border expires without compromise at the UN

Take care The fate of the Merirasti chapel designed by Leppänen has already awakened the residents of the area.

The Vuosaari parish has given up the chapel, and the building has been granted a demolition permit. For now, cultural activities are organized in the building. The demolition of the multipurpose building is also already in the plan.

The possible demolition of the multi-purpose building and the chapel is related to the wider development of Meri-Rastila. The area is one of Helsinki's so-called urban renewal areas.

The city considers changing the buildings somehow necessary, as the goal is to build nearly three thousand new apartments in the area.

With population growth, larger facilities are needed for early childhood education and basic education.

The daycare center in Merirasti now has 70 children, but the new daycare center has been planned for more than 250 children. 240 children study at Merilahti elementary school, 750 in the future.

The new ones to make way for the houses, a lot of low-rise apartment buildings from the 1990s are also going to be demolished. The formula, which has gone through the rounds of appeals and received the force of law, gives the opportunity to demolish ten houses.

The farm will be replaced by larger apartment buildings, with mainly eight floors. The tallest buildings are 12- and 16-story towers.

The multipurpose building is located in the same planning area, a few hundred meters from the Meri-Rastila metro station.