Architecture | In all silence, a white wooden house opened up at the parade ground in Helsinki

The hotel was opened on Monday, August 26.

This is how the hotel that opened on Monday looks like on the opposite shore.

Red brick ones Opposite the art nouveau buildings rises an office and hotel building, undulating in white and shiny in the sun.

The wooden building is now ready. The hotel was opened on Monday, August 26.

On Sunday, the building gathers mixed opinions from passers-by, but one feature seems to please everyone: the undulating facade.

The new Sokos Hotel has a gigantic terrace. The building also houses Stora Enso’s new headquarters and other office spaces.

Juniper living in an art nouveau house Jenni Tuomaala like the new building very much.

“In my opinion, it’s amazing architecturally. It fits well with this landscape and nicely brightens up and freshens up this beach area, which has been completely underutilized until now.”

In Tuomaala’s opinion, there is a good balance between the old and the new, and the new building has been built respecting the appearance of the area.

“It’s nice to see that we can get presentable facades in the core center.”

Particularly the new wooden building’s design language and material choices please Tuomaala.

“The shape is a bit wavy and fits the seascape. The white color suits Helsinki’s beach landscape perfectly, contrasting with the sea.”

Tuomaala says that he also likes the fact that the materials have been procured in accordance with the principles of sustainable development. The design ties together the facade of the old Stora office and the Supo facilities, Tuomaala praises.

Tuomaala hopes that the terminal area would also be cleaned up in the future, but Katajanokka would not be built too full.

“I would hope that the green recreation area typical of the area would remain.”

Jenni Tuomaala and five-year-old Ava Tuomaala live nearby. Jenni Tuomaala is delighted that the beach area will have multipurpose facilities: a cafe, hotel and headquarters.

The undulating shapes garnered praise from passers-by.

Also living nearby Tiina Arminen like the shape of the building because it’s not too angular.

“That’s nice [julkisivu] is wavy and the windows are longitudinal. It looks nice.”

Arminen says that he is waiting for the building’s public spaces to open. He has heard that there will be a lot of wood materials.

In Arminen’s opinion, the size of the building is just right for the area and binds it to the environment.

“It’s not taller than the surrounding buildings, it’s a bit like Sugarloaf, and it looks nice from the sea.”

Sugarloaf, or Stora Enso’s old headquarters, is an architect Alvar Aalton designed building in Katajanokka. The facade of the white building consists of large square windows.

Arminen likes that there are both new and old buildings in the area.

“I like that there is a mix and that everything is not the same.”

Tiina Arminen is especially looking forward to seeing the public spaces of the newly opened hotel. “Then I can be there with a laptop, for example”, he plans.

In contradictions is in the mood for the new building Oskari Lehtonenwho arrived in person from Töölö to see the soon-to-be-opened hotel.

“That doesn’t exactly fit this art nouveau Katajanokka. Closer than this, it’s really great and the form has a three-dimensionality.”

Although Lehtonen thinks the building is great up close, he thinks it looks cheap from a distance.

“Maybe it’s these materials, that white, isn’t this wood.”

In Lehtonen’s opinion, the white new building still does not fit in with the surrounding red brick buildings.

“Completely and terribly breaks the contrast.”

Lehtonen still does not give a full verdict.

“Perhaps if the beach is made nice, this can at some point blend in with the environment, but maybe this needs to be digested for a while.”

On Sunday, Oskari Lehtonen saw the hotel ready for the first time.

From Jyväskylä Arrived in Helsinki for a visit Juha Sauvamäki considers the new building a welcome addition to the hotel offer in the area.

“It looks stylish like this at first glance.”

“I think it suits this environment just fine. It will be a good combination when there is that Sokeripala house and this one,” he adds.

The design also receives praise from Sauvamäki.

“Yes, this is more pleasing to the eye than traditional cubes. There are round shapes and waves too.”