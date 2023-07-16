Architecture | In 2018, a wonderful new central library was completed in Helsinki – And now there are similar buildings everywhere

There are several buildings in Helsinki and Finland that resemble the central library Oodi. This is what the Oodi phenomenon is all about.

First was the Ode, and after that came the Ode-like buildings. Or was Oodi first after all?

Helsinki’s central library, completed in 2018, has been praised and awarded. The facade is made of wood and glass, the load-bearing structure is made of steel.

When you look at the building from the outside from the direction of Sanomatalo, its corner resembles the bow of a huge ocean liner. And it is a flagship library.

It has been possible to hide the technical equipment from the roof of Oodi.

Since its completion, the building has won numerous awards, for example as steel structure of the year.

But in the eyes of the ordinary city dweller, the consequences have not been left in the awards.

After the house became familiar, it feels as if numerous new “Odes” have quietly appeared in Finland and Helsinki – i.e. buildings that resemble Oodi and its impressive cap.

Has Oodi been duplicated?

The expansion part of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport and Oodin were designed by the same architect office.

Inside the new departure hall of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

When You leave Helsinki by plane, at the main entrance of the airport you will find something familiar: a combination of wood, glass and steel, wavy patterns and sharp cuts.

The flag and shapes of the new departure and arrival hall of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, which opened in December 2021, unmistakably bring to mind Oodi.

What is also common is that this building also received the Steel Structure of the Year award when it was completed. Last year it won the Tree Award.

Both buildings were designed by the same Arkitehtoimisto Ala.

Although the airport expansion is not a copy of Oodi, it utilizes similar details and structures. And there is nothing bad about that in itself, says the former long-term chairman of the Finnish Architects’ Association Henna Helander.

“Such lipas formed from the wall are the trademark of Arkitehtoimisto Ala.”

In Oodi, Helander considers the spatial interpretation of the new library concept to be the finest architecturally.

“A spacious, scenic, almost ethereal book sky, where structures and technology are barely visible,” he says.

According to him, Ala’s architects know how to use the roof exceptionally well: usually the lower surfaces of the roofs are full of technical equipment and hatches, while in Ala’s buildings the ceilings are natural and scenic.

This can also be seen in Alan’s works other than Oodi.

Helander says that some architects seem to draw the same house their whole career. As an example, he mentions an award-winning academic Juha Leiviskänwho is one of Finland’s best-known contemporary architects internationally.

“For him, light and plate-like walls are a recurring theme from one work to another.”

Leiviskä’s most famous works are, for example, the Myyrmäki church in Vantaa and the Auroranlinna residential buildings in Länsi-Pasila, Helsinki.

Länsiterminali 2 has a familiar ticket.

You can also find ode-like shapes inside the terminal.

West Terminal 2

Slightly The impression familiar from Oodi is also created in the “new” building of the West Terminal in Jätkäsaari. It too has curvature, straight lines, wood, glass, steel and – a cap that protects from the scorching sun in summer and sleet in winter.

Still, West Terminal 2 is neither the work of Ala architects nor an Oodi copy.

The building born on the drawing board of Pes architects is actually older than Oodi. It was completed in 2017, when it received the same steel structure award as Oodi a year later.

Helander compares the West Terminal to the expansion section of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

“The idea is that these buildings have an atmosphere of departure, an aerodynamic shape, an interpretation of movement.”

When Oodi's unusual architecture has become familiar and well-known, the eye begins to look for similar features in other buildings.

The Maunula house has been developed by the residents of the area.

Light floods in through the glass wall.

Maunula house

Kaswhich can be found in Maunula: a wooden cap and geometric shapes.

“Pretty nicely sculptural,” says Helander.

“Perhaps the idea is to offer all Maunula residents shelter and a view of the park.”

The Maunula building, which is smaller than Oodi, Helsinki-Vantaa extension and Länsiterminal, was designed by Arkkitehtoimisto K2S. The building houses the cultural services of the city of Helsinki, a library, a labor college and youth services, and a cafe.

The building was completed before Oodi, in 2016. The planning started three years earlier, and the dreams of the residents of the area about a multipurpose building were already awakened in the 1980s.

However, the political will, let alone the funding, was still not found at that time.

The Maunula house is one of the first public construction projects where the residents are have reached to influence the design of the building and its operation.

The activities are also mainly based on local democracy: most of the events are sparked by the ideas and wishes of the townspeople.

The wooden headquarters of the gaming company Supercell in Jätkäsaari’s Wood City block.

The building has a cave-like lobby.

Supercell headquarters

Let’s get back back to Jätkäsaari, where a handsome wooden building stands in the Wood City block. It is the headquarters of the gaming company Supercell.

The office building designed by architect firm Anttinen-Oiva was completed in a prominent location in 2021, the same year as the expansion of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

There is no cap in the sculptural wooden house, but the wood has been used imaginatively and the design is bold.

A few curved details bring softness to the dignified straight look. The window on the top floor is like a mark in bread dough or a wound on a finger.

When it was completed, the eight-story high and 13,000 square meter building was the largest wooden office building in Finland in terms of the amount of wood used.

Especially in the interior, there is the playfulness familiar from Ood. Helander describes the wooden ceiling as cave-like.

Matinkylä swimming hall in Espoo.

A few others

Oodish you can also see the spirit outside of Helsinki, for example in Matinkylä’s swimming hall, which has a cap-like canopy. Architectural firm Lehto, Peltonen, designed by Valkama building opened in Espoo last year.

Elsewhere in Finland, you can feel the connection to the Ood in Seinäjoki’s Apila library. The shape of the library, designed by JKMM architects and completed in 2012, looks like a clover from a bird’s eye view. It is also influenced by Japanese origami.

The copper facade of Seinäjoki's Apila library has a scale-like pattern.

Observation picture of the Satama-arena, which will open in Kotka in August, designed by a well-known architectural office from Oodi.

The wooden roof of the harbor arena is like a giant tent.

Kotka’s new event center is one of the most recent creations of Ala, the architect office known from Oodi. The Port Arena, which can hold more than three thousand people, will open to the public in August.

Helander also sees features of Ood in it.

“A ceiling that defies gravity. Heavy and light at the same time, rolling and protective.”

Already in 2012, Ala completed the Kilden theater and concert hall in Kristiansand, Norway, which has just under 1,200 customer seats. According to Helander, it can be considered a kind of ancestor of Ood.

“In time, there was a more general transition to the era of roofs, origami and more sculptural buildings in the 2000s and 2010s. That’s when roofs returned with force to architecture.”

Kilden, a theater and concert hall in Kristiansand, Norway, is Oodi’s ancestor.

Kilden graduated in 2012.

But what does it say about us that we see the buildings as ode-like, when in reality many of them were completed before the ode?

A person observes what is familiar, Helander explains the Oodi effect.

“With the driving school, the whole city becomes dotted with traffic signs. With Tai Käärijä, we noticed bright green clothes and potty hats while walking around town.”

When Oodi’s unusual architecture has become familiar and well-known, the eye begins to look for similar features in other buildings.

At the same time, wood construction is on the rise and architects have started to develop new ways to use wood. It can also affect why new buildings resemble each other.

“The best or at least the most useful of these solutions are repeated from building to building.”