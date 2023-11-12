Architecture | Hulppea’s 19th-century palace stands empty in the middle of Helsinki – Photos show the splendor behind the closed iron gate

HS visited the prestigious building behind the iron gate in the heart of Helsinki. It was supposed to become a hotel, but now the halls stand empty.

Major the key chain depends Toni Kankareen on. When the right key is found, the iron gate opens. Behind it opens an imposing prestigious building with columns, arches and halls.

The valuable building is closed to the townspeople. It was supposed to become a hotel, but now this castle-like building representing classical architecture stands empty and closed in the heart of Helsinki.

The director of the real estate investment company Kojamo guides us along the paved yard covered with leaves towards the gigantic stone house.

The windows are dark.

The former main building of this Institute of Technology has stood unused on the edge of Hietalahdentori in Helsinki for several years. Kojamo acquired ownership of the building in 2017, but recently announced that it was abandoning the project.

The intention was to turn the house into a hotel, but now it is looking for a buyer who could carry out the transformation.

The original part of the building, designed by architect Frans Sjöström, was completed in 1877. The building has since been expanded and raised.

The appearance of the main entrance is mainly from the 1928 extension. The ceiling lights are original.

Indoors an eerie silence prevails in the building. Speech imperceptibly turns into a whisper in rooms that exude prestige.

A building equipped with the strictest possible protection label has been defined as very valuable: both architecturally, historically, and in terms of cityscape.

You can understand the protection while walking through the corridors. The building resembles a palace.

The ceilings are decorated with artists’ paintings, the floors with geometric patterns. On the walls are reliefs of sculptors, and in the ballroom you can spin on the cigar box parquet under the gilded chandeliers.

A lot is original, but a lot has also been changed during renovations in different decades.

In the classrooms, the old floors are covered under a plastic carpet and fluorescent lamps are attached to the ceiling. Just like in an office from the 1970s.

Why has this 19th century gem been empty for so long?

Kankare says that changes in the purpose of use of properties are laborious and slow projects. You have to go through heavy planning, approval and planning phases.

Now the hotel plan has already gained legal force, and the reference plans have also been ready for a few years. There is still plenty of work to be done, for example in placing new elevators and pipelines.

Conservation regulations require that the repairs and changes made to the building do not reduce its value or lose its characteristics.

The idea is also to build two additional wings in the courtyard. A building permit has not yet been applied for.

The main staircase has remained largely original.

The side walls of the staircase were opened when the building was raised in 1928.

Additional parts were drilled into the upper part of the main staircase in the 1920s.

The reliefs of the sculptor Gunnar Finne decorate the staircase.

Corona years extended the project even further. After that, the war started by Russia in Ukraine became a headache.

Their effects have confused the market and caused a blow to tourism in Helsinki: tourists have not returned to the city in such large numbers as, say, Stockholm or Copenhagen. Investors are also excited.

This easily leads to a situation where buildings are empty for long periods of time, while real estate developers wait for better times, says Kankare.

The plans are to create a high-class hotel in the former main building of the University of Technology, where you can stay in larger than usual rooms, celebrate in a historical setting and relax by the pool.

About two hundred hotel rooms are planned for the building. Many of them are over 50 square meters in size, but there are significantly smaller rooms as well.

According to Kankaree, Kojamo is trying to find an external contractor for the hotel because the real estate giant wants to focus on apartments.

The building in his opinion, turning it into apartments would also be a waste.

“There are a lot of spaces here that are difficult to find a use for as a residential building.”

Lobby, party rooms, lecture halls, he lists examples.

It is easier for hotel guests to develop functions in these spaces, such as breakfast rooms, dinner restaurants, bars and meeting rooms.

As a hotel, the building is also open to a larger public, when anyone can stay there or use its services without staying overnight. In a residential house, it would be a delicacy for few, says Kankare.

“Hotels are more lively in terms of cityscapes than residential buildings, let alone offices.”

The teacher’s room was originally a library. The herringbone parquet is reportedly from the 1990s renovation.

The original stone floor is from the 19th century.

Decorative paintings above the doors in the additional wing completed in 1905.

In one class, a blackboard device from the 1920s has been preserved. Next to me is manager Toni Kankare from Kojamo.

A lecture hall named Engel in the additional wing.

Lecture hall teaching equipment.

In the rooms there is a museum-like smell, a bit musty. Inside, time seems to have stopped, even though outside on the other side of the windows, the horse-drawn carriages have changed to electric cars.

The building was last used by the students and staff of Metropolia University of Applied Sciences. Moving to Myllypuro’s modern campus has certainly been a huge change.

But that must also have been the case with the transfer of the Technical University to Otaniemi in the 1960s, which was carried out Aino and Alvar Aalton based on plans.

Senior common room feels festive with parquet floors and clapboard ceilings. Decorative wooden columns bring prestige. The room was originally a library.

On the other hand, traces of student life are still visible on the blackboard in the classroom. Based on the patterns, the use of the harp has been practiced here. Some artistic soul has drawn Mickey Mouse in one of the circles.

Finally, we take a peek at one of Kankaree’s favorite spaces. He opens the velvet curtains, and the light reveals the ballroom, which has remained largely original: it is surrounded by a balcony with curved shapes.

At the end of the hall is a giant principal’s chair resembling a royal throne, which Kankare refuses to sit on at the request of the Photographer.

The throne is guarded by a stern-looking architect Frans Sjostrom and nine other great men of the field of technology, whose medallion reliefs are attached to the front pages of the galleries that surround the hall.

The dignity of the place exudes from the walls, but there is no need to whisper here.

The ballroom is Toni Kankaree’s favorite place in the building. “This is so unique.”

Artist Antti Salmenlinna’s ceiling painting in the ballroom is a symbolic depiction of architecture, chemical technology and engineering.