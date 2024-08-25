Architecture | Helsinki’s style of building has caused a new phenomenon: Trees don’t grow

Helsinki the current way of building densely affects the greenery of the neighborhoods: the trees cannot grow very large and during the first renovation they have to be removed.

The reason is the patio covers.

In new districts, for example Jätkäsaari and Kalasatama, the courtyards of the blocks may be on top of the parking spaces, i.e. on the patio deck.

On the patio deck, the mulch is so thin that there is not enough space for the tree roots.

In new residential areas, trees are placed in parks in addition to yard decks, and there are only a few trees and other greenery on the roadsides.

In Jätkäsaari, green is concentrated in parks and block yards. There are also some trees in the stone squares, but they are still small. According to Sinnemäki, street greenery will be added to the area.

Situation is not ideal, says the deputy mayor of Helsinki’s urban environment Anni Sinnemäki.

“In Jätkäsaari, the planning has solved well the fact that there is a large and pleasant park in the area, there are enough residents for viable brick-and-mortar services, and a large area of ​​land has not been used for parking,” explained Sinnemäki.

HS interviewed Sinnemäki About the compact construction of Jätkäsaari at the end of July.

Sinnemäki justified dense construction by, among other things, the desire to protect Helsinki’s vast natural areas elsewhere.

Green should be in cities everywhere, says the Aalto University researcher Paula-Kaisa Leppänen. Not just in parks or yards.

Greenery plays an important role in urban areas due to the extreme effects of climate change, such as of super heat and heavy rains under control.

“The effects of summer’s peak temperatures are very local, that is, the tree provides shade where it is. Nuuksio trees do not help in Jätkäsaari,” says Leppänen.

Fresh research according to Helsinki’s greenery has decreased by about 15 percent from the 1970s to the beginning of the 2010s.

Jätkäsaari is divided by the large and green Hyväntoivopuisto. According to the researcher, there should be green in every block and street and not just in parks.

In Jätkäsaari, urban greenery is scarce in many places. With climate change, it makes it difficult to fight heat and stormwater.

According to the study, one explanatory factor for the decrease in green is dense construction.

According to Sinnemäki, the study’s review period is from the period before Helsinki’s new, more compact building method.

“For example, the 2023 Helsinki environmental report states, on the contrary, that the green surface area has remained consistently the same size in Helsinki over the past 10 years.”

According to Leppänen, dense construction does not automatically mean a lack of urban greenery, but it is of planning. It is driven by politics.

“Fortunately, at the moment, the effort to increase urban greenery can already be seen at some level, but the situation may change,” says Leppänen.

In Kalasatama, the trees have had to be removed, because they did not start growing. Picture from Sompasaari.

Urban green increasing the amount in Helsinki and throughout Finland is guided by August 18 entered into force EU Restoration Regulation.

The regulation requires increasing trees in cities to at least 10 percent by 2030. According to researchers, the amount should be more, up to 30 percent.

According to Sinnemäki, in new areas, such as Jätkäsaari, the greenery will increase over time as the trees grow.

According to the researcher, street trees should be planted in large, uniform growing mediums, where the trees can grow better than small growing mediums. Picture from the Capella parkway in Kalasatama.

In Leppänen’s opinion, trees and the amount of greenery should be taken care of constantly and also in the future.

“For example, trees and everything else green must be removed from the yard deck during repairs,” Leppänen reflects.

Of trees the growth period will therefore be short if repairs are made, for example, 20 years after completion. The lifespan of many tree species is tens, even hundreds of years.

In Sinnemäki’s opinion, yard decks should be reduced in the future, because they limit the possibility of getting old trees in the areas.

According to him, surveys of the amount of green, water-absorbing surface area are currently being done in different parts of the city.

“It’s clear that Jätkäsaari and Kalasatama will need more street trees in the future,” Sinnemäki states.

According to Leppänen, adding trees afterwards and guaranteeing them good growing conditions is laborious and expensive.

Yard trees have also died in Sompasaari, Kalasataman. The red-brown trees in the picture have dried up. Photo from July 2024.

Helsinki could take a model from, for example, Tampere in its green design.

“According to current recommendations, street trees should be planted in large, uniform growing mediums, where the trees can grow better than small growing mediums,” says Leppänen.

This was done, for example, in the renovation of Hämeenkatu in Tampere.

In addition, there should be a permeable or semi-permeable surface around the trees, so that the roots get the oxygen they need, Leppänen continues.

In Helsinki, Sinnemäki considers Hermanninranta as a good example of a new way of building, where cars are placed in parking garages on the edges of the area and not under yard covers.

Then the trees in the courtyards can also grow to be 70 or even 100 years old, Sinnemäki said.