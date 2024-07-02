Architecture | Helsinki’s new wooden quarter was completed

Architecture|The block’s first wooden houses showed moisture and microbial damage already during the construction phase.

The block already has wooden apartment buildings and the headquarters of the gaming company Supercell.

Head of the office construction unit for the capital region of construction company SRV Mira Alatalo describes the block as the flagship of Finnish wood construction. Wood City has been in development for a decade.

The block according to SRV, the newest building is carbon neutral and acts as a carbon sink.

With carbon sinks, carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere and carbon reserves are created. Carbon neutrality, on the other hand, means that carbon is bound from the atmosphere to carbon stores using carbon sinks.

The seven-story sculptural office building is the work of Architects Anttinen Oiva Architects. The office has also been designed next door to Supercell’s headquarters.

As a building material is mainly wood. The facade cladding consists of Accoya panels, which turn gray in a couple of years.

The neighboring Supercell headquarters has already turned gray.

The beginning of the quarter was difficult. In the first buildings it was observed moisture and microbial damage already in the construction phase in 2017. The damage was later repaired.