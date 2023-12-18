Architecture | Helsinki Central Station has a secret room that is now open to the public – This is what it looks like

A historic space in the center of Helsinki opens to the public.

Helsinki a secret space opens at the main train station, where only a few have been able to peek with their own eyes.

A modest entrance leads to the hall, which has been closed to the public for more than a hundred years, from the dock area. It is easily overlooked by passers-by.

The entrance on the side of the railway square is more spectacular. The solid oak doors are guarded by two small stone men.

Behind the doors is the president's waiting room, considered the holiest place in the station.

Now everyone who wants to rent the space for their own use can get there. The waiting room owned by VR is rented by the Scandic hotel chain. Until 1986, the space was owned by the Office of the President of the Republic.

The church-like waiting room is furnished with furniture designed by Eliel Saarinen.

There is art on the walls, such as this painting of Olavinlinna by Väinö Blomstedt.

The waiting room contains the dressing rooms of the Russian emperor and empress.

Architect Eliel Saarinen the acclaimed masterpiece, the main train station, will be 105 years old next year. It is one of Helsinki's most important landmarks.

Hundreds of thousands of people pass through the station every day. Over the decades, kisses have been exchanged and fists shaken under the gaze of the stone men standing in front of the building.

Few people still know that there is a historic church-like hall right along the everyday route. Inside, in a high room, the speech echoes, and a photo of the sitting president of the republic hangs on the wall.

Still watching in the frame for a while Sauli Niinistö.

Heart chairs designed by Eliel Saarinen.

The doors and walls have crown motifs symbolizing the Russian Empire. Saarinen also sought inspiration from the royal waiting rooms in England.

Authoritative there is also the lion coat of arms of Finland and a painter on the wall of the farm by Magnus Enckell and Väinö Blomstedt's paintings. The artworks are on loan from Ateneum.

The furniture includes, among other things, long wooden conference tables, octagonal coffee tables and semicircular heart chairs.

Some of the furniture is original, some is new production imitating old furniture from the past decades.

The presidential waiting room has a modest entrance from the dock area.

The beginning originally the estate was completed for the use of the last emperor of Russia. Tsar Nicholas II reportedly visited the main railway station under construction in Helsinki once in the spring of 1915 before the end of his reign and his death in 1917.

The unfinished station served as a Russian military hospital by order of the emperor in 1915–1916.

The history of the waiting room also has dramatic phases. One of the tragic stories takes you to the nineteenth of December in 1940.

The president who tendered his resignation in November Called Kallio was leaving by train to go home to Nivala. He had time to say goodbye to his followers Risto Rytin and marshal Mannerheimuntil stepping out of the president's waiting room.

After taking only a few steps, Kallio fell into his adjutant's arms and died of a heart attack in front of Finnish eyes March of the people of Pori playing in the background. On the same day, Ryti was chosen to continue as Kallio's successor.

In the most active the last time the president's waiting room was used Urho Kekkonen during. He used the space to receive foreign guests.

After Kekkonen's time, the space has continued to be the venue for important state and VR events.

Behind the wall of the waiting room, Scandic opened the Grand Central hotel in the former VR headquarters last spring. Now it rents out the president's waiting room for private events.

For example, you can organize weddings, commemorations or other parties there. That is, occasions where sitting at a long table is suitable.

“This is not intended for bachelor parties,” says the hotel manager Fairytale Lake.

