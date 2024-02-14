Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Architecture | Helen is giving up its iconic headquarters in the center of Helsinki

February 14, 2024
Architecture | Helen is giving up its iconic headquarters in the center of Helsinki

Helen is leaving Sähkötalo in the center of Helsinki, in Kamppi, and moving to new premises in Ruoholahti.

Helsinki energy company Helen is leaving the iconic Sähkötalo in Kampi, Helsinki. Helen will move from Sähkötalo to new premises in Salmisaari, Helsinki, in the summer of 2025.

NCC's new office building is under construction in Salmisaari, where Helen will move. Helen will be able to use the 6,500 square meter premises on the four floors of the new office building.

Helen's subsidiary Helen Sähköverkko oy is also moving from Käpylä to a new office.

Helen's the predecessor, the Helsinki City Energy Authority, built the Sähkötalo as its headquarters in 1973. The Sähkötalo, designed by Alvar Aalto, has been in office use since the beginning, and the culturally historically valuable building has mostly been preserved in its original form.

The electric house is owned by the city of Helsinki through a real estate company.

