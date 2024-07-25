Architecture | Finland’s most famous architect is associated with a peculiar theory that has been around for years – Is the birth of skateboarding thanks to Alvar Aalto?

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
Wide ContentPlaceholder
The free form inspired Alvar Aalto and other modernists. Now it makes skaters crazy.
Jyväskylä
Yin hd in the picture Lizzie Armanto skate through a huge loop in defiance of gravity. In the second picture, the photographer has immortalized Armanto upside down. He is holding on to the round-edged concrete pool with one hand and the edge of the skateboard with the other hand. The position is like that of an acrobat.
#Architecture #Finlands #famous #architect #peculiar #theory #years #birth #skateboarding #Alvar #Aalto
Leave a Reply