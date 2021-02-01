Architecture Finland presents Alvar Aalto’s architecture on the UNESCO World Heritage List – these 13 sites are on the list

According to the most optimistic assessment, the Aalto series could reach the UNESCO list in four or five years.

Finland would like to get a UNESCO World Heritage Site architect Alvar Aallon A total of 13 items.

This Aalto series includes Alvar Aalto’s studio, Alvar Aalto’s home, Finlandia Hall, the Social Insurance Institution’s main building and Culture House in Helsinki, the University of Jyväskylä campus, Muuratsalo experimental house and Säynätsalo municipal house in Jyväskylä, Paimio sanatorium, Seinäjoki In Pori and Vuoksenniska Church of the Three Crosses in Imatra.

However, a long process is still ahead, and it is also not certain that the works of the master of modernism will eventually qualify for the UNESCO list.

“Taival is just ahead. The National Board of Antiquities is now starting to draw up a work plan, schedule and budget for the presentation. The presentation will take several years in total, ”says UNESCO and International Affairs Specialist Stefan Wessman The National Board of Antiquities says.

Villa Maire, designed by Alvar and Aino Aalto, was built in the Noormarkku Ruukki area in 1939.­

To the World Heritage Committee the studies to be carried out are extensive and thorough. For example, in the case of the Aalto series, each object must be evaluated separately.

“We need to be able to show that there is no similar architecture anywhere else in the world,” Wessman says.

It is the thoroughness that distinguishes the UNESCO World Heritage List from many other lists, Wessman believes.

“It’s thorough, sometimes heavy, but that’s what its appreciation is based on. Just filling in the form is not enough. ”

Once the National Board of Antiquities has completed its report, it will be sent to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, the World Heritage Committee. The committee’s processing and evaluation phase takes one and a half years. According to the most optimistic estimate, the Aalto series could get on the list in four or five years.

The main building of Finlandia Hall was built between 1967 and 1971.­

Alvar The gems of Aalto’s modern architecture would fit well on the World Heritage List, as the 1990s woke up to an imbalance in the list. The items collected for the universally interesting list were neither geographically nor temporally and stylistically balanced.

“There are 400-500 destinations in Europe and an estimated 100 in Africa. Africa is therefore clearly under-represented. It has been the same with objects representing the modernist style, ”says Wessman.

However, the situation has gradually improved in a couple of decades. The Van Nellefabriek factory in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, a Swiss-French architect, among others, is qualified to represent modern architecture. Le Corbusierin 17 items as well as American Frank Lloyd Wrightin eight buildings.

“Proposing Aalto to the list is natural, as he is well known internationally. Aalto has strongly influenced modern movement and he continues to be a source of inspiration for people, ”says Wessman.

Alvar Aalto’s studio in Munkkiniemi.­

In the process when work on the Aalto series begins, sites that no longer fully meet the criteria of the World Heritage Agreement and the guidelines for the balanced development of the World Heritage List will be removed from the current national list.

These include the Pike’s Gut cliff drawings in Hanko, Pattijoki Raahe Kastelli, Astuvansalmi rock paintings in Ristiina, as well as the Paimio sanatorium, which is removed from the list as a separate item, but belongs to the Alvar Aalto is a package that also. Inari’s Ukonsaari remains on the list.

“Most of the national sites were listed in the list of intentions in the early 1990s, when the world of thought was different. Since then, an understanding and insight into universal value has developed. The UNESCO World Heritage List does not want individual, point-to-point sites, but larger entities, ”says Wessman.

“While these sites are still of national value, time has passed them in this sense.”

World Heritage Treaty is included in the World Heritage List, which currently has 1,121 sites. The sites and areas selected for the list are considered to be so valuable that it is the responsibility of all humankind to protect and preserve them.

From Finland, seven sites have been accepted for the list: Old Rauma (1991), Suomenlinna (1991), Petäjävesi Old Church (1994), Verla Wood Grinder and Cardboard Factory (1996), Sammallahdenmäki Bronze Age Tomb Area (1999), Struve Degree Measurement Chain (2005) and the Kvarken Archipelago , natural heritage site).