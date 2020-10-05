Architecture Explained to be expensive and small, the Olympic Stadium was awarded at the Architecture Finland – Selected by Paula Vesala: “Magic is safe”

According to Paula Vesala, the iconic Olympic Stadium, which won Finlandia Architecture, will not become a modern superarena that meets everyone’s wishes, but it is not needed.

In 2003 architect Kimmo Lintula stood at the Olympic Stadium. He had just defeated his colleagues Niko Sirolan and Mikko Summanen with a competition to cover the stadium’s eastern auditorium, and the trio aired the victory on the podium of the 1952 Olympics.

“The interesting coincidence was that we were pretty much the same age as Yrjö Lindegren and Toivo Jäntti, who won the competition for the whole of Stikika in 1933, ”says Lintula.

Lintula’s contract for the stadium continued in 2013, when Arkkitehtitoimisto K2S and Arkkitehdit NRT won the competition for the renovation of the entire stadium.

That work was awarded the Architecture Finland Prize on Monday. The main designer with Lintula was an architect Kari Raimoranta Architects from NRT.

Paula Vesala­

The choice made by a musician and actor Paula Vesala praises in its reasoning the Olympic Stadium’s sense of history and elegant conservation work.

“This national monument is not just a statue to look at. The action that takes place within its walls forms those special moments of our lives: highlights, tenacious practice, disappointments, sweat, charm, wins and losses. Efforts have been made to take into account the needs of a diverse group of users – that is, all of us – but on the terms of the old building, ”Vesala explains.

“The magic of the Olympic Stadium is not only preserved, it just got more brilliance,” he concludes his argument.

Renovated from the lawn of the Olympic Stadium in August 2020.­

Lintulan according to him, the aim of the giant project carried out by a wide range of actors was precisely to make the stadium more adaptable to different events.

A new multi-purpose hall and a gym were built in connection with the building. An underground running track was excavated under the treadmills around the stadium as a training track. One new gym will turn into a press center and the other into a media space if needed.

The inner surface of the new canopy of the Olympic Stadium is a saturated bar. The chest has technology and a four-meter-high, full-length maintenance space.­

Many would also appreciate the huge public toilets built under the auditorium. As a result of the renovation work, the stadium will also be much more fireproof.

At the same time, efforts were made to clarify the building, which had become unclear in decades in terms of its functions and facilities.

“The aim was to express as clearly and easily as there has been in the drawings of the 1930s. In the future, for example, the public will be able to tour the stadium completely freely and can always apply to the place where they can best get the service they want, ”Lintula says on the phone.

The scale of the project is illustrated by the fact that almost 80,000 kilos of explosives were used in the excavation.

An aerial view from the summer of 2018 shows how huge the renovation of the Olympic Stadium was.­

Free surprises a project lasting a total of eight years did not progress. Examination of the structures and excavation of the rock revealed problems which were difficult to predict.

Kimmo Lintula­

For example, the old Maavalli in the eastern part had been badly depressed, and the auditorium had to be replaced with a new one.

“On the other hand, in renovation, the job of a designer is to be able to react to the unforeseen. At the same time, however, we must be able to ensure that the original idea remains clear, ”says Lintula.

Partly because of those surprises, the final decline rose to more than 300 million, of which Helsinki pays half and the state half.

Lintula however, affirms that cost awareness was one of the most important principles of the factors. In total, more than 20,000 square meters of new space was built for the stadium, which is more than the space already had.

The wooden benches of the stadium and the stripping that repeats the direction of their running tracks have marked the architecture of the stands. The benches of the renovated stadium are made of wood composite.­

“The new Stadium is often compared to, for example, the central library Oodi. However, it is easy to forget that the stadium has a usable area of ​​almost ten Oodi and a heated interior of about four Oodi. ”

“That everything is relative.”

Decoration far exceeded its budget. There were mainly two reasons for the increase in costs: the worse-than-expected condition of the property and the strong upswing in construction in the Helsinki metropolitan area, which raised the price of contracting.

The premises of the Olympic Stadium were renovated in the 1938 outfit down to the radiators. Old telephone booths today are toilets.­

The National Board of Antiquities added to the decline, overseeing that the 1930s look was preserved in the listed building. For example, old-style electric batteries were sourced elsewhere, and many other details were made according to the original models.

Revamped the stadium has also received criticism. In his column Supplier of HS Mika Moilanen estimates that, despite its renovation of more than EUR 300 million, the arena is too small for major international sporting events.

According to him, the stadium will never see the World Championships in Athletics, the games in the opening round of the shared European Championships in football, or the final of the Champions League or the Europa League.

Lintula understands the criticism, but considers the size of the stadium to be largely adequate.

“The renovation was preceded by an extensive round of consultations, and on the basis of it it can be said that its size meets the objectives set for it. However, there are rarely really big events, ”says Lintula.

Option the renovation would have been the demolition of the old stadium. The British demolished the iconic Wembley Stadium at the turn of the millennium and built a modern arena in its place.

At the Lasse Viré Olympic Stadium in the 1970s.­

In practice, the current outcome is probably the only possible one in Finland. One can only imagine the uproar that would have arisen from proposing the demolition of a building that had served as a stage of national heroism for decades.

Difficult moments the team of architects returned to the drawings of the designers of the original stadium. In Lintula’s opinion, Lindegren’s and Jäntti’s principles provided a good basis for solving problem areas.

One fascinating detail can also be found in the renovated stadium. Examining the station drawings of the 1930s, the group found a line in the drawings of the northern part of the arena. It could describe a ceiling or square planned by the designers for the site.

“It inspires us to make that line-shaped canopy there. That is our team’s interpretation of what that line meant. ”

That line gone to the point of the current.

The opening of the Helsinki Olympic Stadium was held on June 12, 1938, after more than four years of construction.­

The opening ceremony of the Helsinki Olympics was held in July 1952, and as can be seen from the postcard printed at that time, the Stadium was as full of people as possible. The audience was officially recorded at 70,435 spectators, which will forever remain the Olympic record audience record.­

The renovation of the stadium in October 2019 was already quite advanced, at least from the air.­

From the roof above the auditorium after renovations in August 2020.­

After the renovation of the Olympic Stadium in August 2020.­

The auditorium has new composite seats.­

Light gaps rise deep underground.­

The interior of the oldest part of the Olympic Stadium uses pyramid-patterned glass, which was ordered for renovation from England.­

New toilets in the team locker room.­

Pool dressing room pool room after renovation.­

The Olympic Restaurant’s new restaurant, Bistro Stadium, offers dining in a funky style.­

The full-length 400-meter underground running track was introduced to the media in August 2020.­

Safety Manager Ilkka Rautakivi presented the future gym in August. Underground facilities have been made versatile. One of the halls serves as a meeting room, basketball hall and media room.­