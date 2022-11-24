Architecture | Experts: Too many houses are over-repaired and demolished in Finland – Now 40-year-old houses are at risk

22.11. 16:00 | Updated 21:55

in Finland an old house is often seen as a dilapidated mess, dilapidated and beyond repair. We demolish too much, or the houses are ruined by over-repairing. This is what experts in building history say Iida Kalakoski and Panu Savolainen.

In their opinion, houses should be renovated less than at present and talk about taking care of buildings rather than repairing them, minimize demolition and stop over-repairing. This would also save money.

Nurturing is different from fixing. By taking care, the condition of the building is monitored and necessary, timely repairs are made. Let’s understand how the structures work and not repair anything that works for nothing.

The thinking is supported by the need to curb climate change, frugality and respect for the existing building stock of different ages. There must be houses of different ages in the built environment, they are part of the collective memory and a large part of the national wealth.

In Italy and in other parts of Central Europe, the tolerance of things that look old and even dilapidated is quite different than in Finland, where shiny flawlessness seems to even be worshipped, experts say.

“The ethos of white, hygienic and flawless was born with modernism a hundred years ago”, analyzes Panu Savolainen.

“Now, earlier modernism and industrial construction are partly old enough that we should learn to tolerate the traces of time,” he adds.

Finn the aesthetics of the worship of newness and flawlessness, as opposed to the tolerance of wear and patina, thus originates from a hundred years ago.

Partly as a result, the old building stock is ruined by over-repairing. Kalakoski and Savolainen would consider it necessary to change the whole ideology in relation to the old building base. The old should not be repaired as new, but as old.

In their opinion, it’s not just about architectural gems that need to be protected, but about our entire built environment. The thinking should penetrate all levels and be visible in public buildings, housing associations, single-family houses, industrial and commercial premises…

Old buildings are often even spoken of in an ugly way, and buildings are called, for example, scumbags. The sight of the traces of time cannot be tolerated.

This way of thinking is taught by Iida Kalakoski at Tampere University and Panu Savolainen at Aalto University.

The goals of the renovations should be set lower and take into account the time of construction and the techniques used during it, says Kalakoski. He hopes that the history of the buildings would be properly studied before the changes, and that the construction of previous generations would be treated with respect.

“We should also increase the tolerance of the worn, jagged, and old appearance and not always strive for a white, straight line and like-new result”, thinks Iida Kalakoski.

“Even in the most boring bulk house, you can find something great, for example door handles, entrance details or functional floor plans.”

Panu Savolainen makes a comparison to healthcare:

“Care is aimed at enabling a long life. Even with buildings, in many cases it would be better to talk about maintenance and the goal of a long life than repairing them to make them flawless or like new,” Savolainen compares.

A building beyond repair is much rarer than claimed. For example, indoor air problems, today perhaps the most common reason for demolitions, are often repairable.

“Especially with older buildings, indoor air problems are usually caused by the wrong kind of repairs, and in many newer cases, by the negative pressure of mechanical ventilation and the flow of pollutants from the structures into the room air,” explain Kalakoski and Savolainen.

They hope for a comprehensive change of attitude.

“There are perhaps one percent of architectural gems, and they are protected. But due to climate reasons and the large amount of waste produced by the construction sector, it is necessary to take a conservative approach to the majority of buildings as well,” emphasizes Savolainen.

Kalakoski and Savolainen emphasize the appropriateness and timeliness of the repairs.

“We only repair when necessary and store more, so we save,” they state.

Many miss the wooden apartment building from 1912 on Kaskikatu in Turku. It was demolished in 2018.

Building history the teachers’ eyes are focused on preserving the existing building stock. In Finland, the majority of it is built after the Second World War and prefabricated production from the 1960s. Houses that are around 40 years old are now at risk of being over-repaired or demolished.

According to Kalakoski and Savolainen, too many unnecessary demolitions are done and even on the wrong grounds. Not all that are claimed to be beyond repair are. That’s why the granting of demolition permits should be made more difficult than at present, and it is under the power of the municipalities, within the framework of the current law.

“Now we regret the demolition of wooden neighborhoods in the 1960s and 1970s. In our time, perhaps the ongoing demolition or excessive compaction is regretted,” Kalakoski estimates.

He wonders if one generation or the builders of one decade have the right to make such drastic changes as what is being planned in many cities now.

Demolished houses cannot be returned. It has now been understood from wooden cities, but it also applies to younger neighborhoods and their characteristics, such as spaciousness and closeness to nature.

Iida Kalakoski has just moved with his family to a funky house built in 1936, which he has repaired with his own hands. The house, which contains two separate apartments, was previously owned by one family, and only a few changes had been made there over the decades.

Iida Kalakoski’s home, which is a funk house from 1936.

“We have tried to continue in the same way: to respect the character of the house and also the existing material, even though converting two apartments into one required changes. Kitchen cabinets from the 1950s found in the house and obtained from a demolition site were used for the renovated kitchen,” says Kalakoski.

“Our house was once built from recycled logs. It became clear when we looked behind the cardboard boxes,” he explains. “The circular economy is an old thing and is well suited for building and repairing a small house.”

According to Kalakoski, you have to know the house and its history to be able to repair it sensibly. Many houses had fireplaces removed in the 1960s, such as tile and wood stoves that were later found to be efficient, and this has been regretted afterwards. In the 1970s, excessive sealing was done to the structures, which led to indoor air problems, among other things.

PaNU Savolainen on the other hand, repairs his own house from the reconstruction period.

“There is a linoleum floor in one room instead of painted wooden floors, but we ended up keeping it – even though it took a toll on my modernist architectural education, which appreciates finishing,” laughs Savolainen.

Kalakoski also preserves the linoleums preserved in his house, for example the surface imitating an oriental carpet on the staircase has been spared. Linoleum is not the same thing as a tarnished plastic carpet, but it is a warm, traditional and natural material made from linseed oil.

Both architects value old window frames made by carpenters, and warn against industrial windows. They change the appearance of the house, and instead of being repaired, they have to be completely renewed from time to time, which in turn increases construction waste.

Both Kalakoski and Savolainen repair their own windows with traditional materials. The work is slow but rewarding.

The roof structures of the 1460s church have lasted well for hundreds of years. The research project led by Panu Savolainen examines wooden structures preserved from the Middle Ages.

Lately Savolainen has studied the possibility of using clay technology. Clay can be found in many houses, even from the beginning of the 20th century, but the technology has been forgotten.

According to modern thinking, the aim is to use locally available materials in construction, and clay also belongs to the traditional, local building culture. Kalakoski has participated in repair camps, where students familiarize themselves with former construction and repair techniques, such as clay construction.

“Making with your hands deepens your understanding of materials and their nature,” states Kalakoski.

Construction the shift of focus from new construction to renovation construction affects the job description of architects. This should be reflected in training at the planning and implementation levels, say Kalakoski and Savolainen.

Engineering firms specializing in renovation construction are also needed. Both of them assure that at least part of the engineering community and students in the field have already adopted a conservative approach and are looking for technical means for it. For example, concrete repair and recycling techniques are being developed feverishly all the time.

Currently, Kalakoski and Savolainen are planning a nationwide campaign to change attitudes. Among other things, an educational film for schools and educational institutions and information attacks are in the works.

The Finnish demolition can be fixed, they assure – by adding information and breaking myths.

Iida Kalakoski A 38-year-old architect.

Teaches architectural history and building heritage management at the University of Tampere.

In his dissertation, which is in the final stage, he studies the changing concept of built heritage and the adaptation of the management of built heritage to change.

Lives with his family in Tampere. Panu Savolainen 38-year-old architect and doctor of philosophy.

Doctorate in history and archeology at the University of Turku in 2017.

Assistant professor of architectural history and restoration at Aalto University.

Currently researching innovations and suburbs of medieval church architecture.

Lives with his family in Turku.

Correction 24.11. 9:54 p.m.: Panu Savolainen’s first name was misspelled as Pasi in one part of the bread text.