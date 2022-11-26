Architecture | Eteläranta’s plan divides the opinions of Helsinki’s politicians – “Lattea disappointment”, shakes the coalition’s Otto Meri

The winning proposal of Eteläsatama receives praise from Helsinki politicians for investing in vegetation, but criticism for a lack of ambition.

Helsinki The new plans for Eteläranta divide the opinions of Helsinki’s politicians.

Some criticize the fact that ordinary low-rise office buildings are being built in the heart of Helsinki. On the other hand, the proposal is praised for investing in vegetation and landscape architecture.

As the winner of the Makasiinranta design competition was elected on Thursday a proposal called Islands. HS asked the members of the urban environment committee for their opinions on the proposal.

The greens councilor Amanda Pasanen says that he is very satisfied with the winning plan, which he describes as restrained and beautiful.

He especially praises the fact that the landscape architecture has been invested in and a lot of elements of living nature have been included, such as coastal meadows and pine vegetation. Pasanen believes that the planning of vegetation has taken into account Helsinki’s climatic conditions.

“Here, we have thought about what kind of coastal vegetation there really is in Finland. I also give a plus for wood construction,” he says.

Pasanen considers it important to make the area more comfortable and lively, especially from the perspective of pedestrians. According to him, the winning proposal meets this need well by still staying within the competition’s boundary conditions.

“Today, the beach is a bit of a nook, even though it is located on the parade ground in Helsinki.”

In the observational photos, Makasiinranta will have a beach boulevard with plenty of vegetation.

The coalition Otto Meri on the other hand says that the first feeling after the announcement of the winner was big disappointment and sadness.

He would have liked “new and exciting architecture” for a prominent place instead of low office buildings.

“Instead of a wow feeling of excitement, the end result was a flat disappointment”, he states.

Meri says that he understands that strict boundary conditions were set for the competition, for example in terms of how tall buildings can be built in the area. He wondered if the city has a place to look in the mirror in this matter.

“I think it should have been built bigger and higher. It’s hard to get terribly nice ones from low houses.”

Meri hopes that the appearance of the new architecture and design museum to be built in the area will be more interesting than other buildings. A separate competition will be organized for the museum later.

“I put all my eggs in the basket to make the architecture of the museum more attractive.”

Triangular buildings form small urban spaces and views from between the houses in different directions.

On the Kymp board of Sdp, who is a deputy member Olli-Pekka Koljonen in his opinion, the winning plan was the best of the proposals presented, and he says that he is sympathetic to it.

According to Koljonen, it is also good in the big picture that the development of Eteläsatama is progressing, because the topic is linked to the current discussion about the attractiveness of the entire core of Helsinki.

Still, he would have personally wished for a little more ambition in the design, even though the competition had strict boundary conditions in terms of views and the surrounding area, for example.

Furthermore, Koljonen says that he agrees Interviewed by HS Lecturer in urban planning at Aalto University by Tommy Lindgren to the idea that since the plans do not include housing construction, the area is at risk of falling asleep at night.

“When there is no housing, there can be a risk that the area will become dead in the evenings. I think this issue should still be considered,” he says.