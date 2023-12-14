Architecture | Espoo announced new observational images for the development of Leppävaara

The city of Espoo is now seeking a solution for the development of Leppävaara from an architectural competition. The pictures show what the proposals are like.

Espoo the city announced new observational images for the future development of Leppävaara. Five different proposals are included in the competition, the further developed versions of which have now been published.

Espoo's politicians unexpectedly canceled the years-long planning for the Leppävaara center and started planning with a clean slate. One of the reasons for starting the design from the beginning was the high cost of the previous plans and the fact that they did not adequately integrate the two different sides of the track.

Now, in the new plans, there are a few different cover proposals that would connect Leppävaara, which is on different sides of the track. Deck construction is relatively expensive.

Such are the suggestions.

Walk around

In the walk around proposal, a building would rise over the track and several buildings would be built next to the track to the north

The residential buildings in the proposal have ridge and green roofs.

The proposal market with seating areas and roofs.

Croquet

In the Kroketti proposal, high-rise buildings would rise on the north side of the track.

The opening is dominated by a square arched structure in the proposal.

The opening of the proposal with its works of art and living areas.

Lanterns

In the Lanternat proposal, tower blocks would rise on the north side of the track and clearly lower construction at the current Läkkitori.

The residential buildings in the proposal have traditional gable roofs.

In the proposals, Radanvarsi is an area of ​​higher construction.

Super plus

The Super plus proposals would have several individual houses of different heights with green roofs.

The proposal has buildings of various heights.

Magic sparrow

In the Taikavarpu proposal, some of the old buildings have been left visible. The building mass would be higher along the railway line, and the construction in Läkkitor and its surroundings would be clearly lower.

The proposal has green areas between residential blocks along the track.

The view of the Taikavarpu proposal from the train station looking north.

