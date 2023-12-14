Architecture | Espoo announced new observational images for the development of Leppävaara

The city of Espoo is now seeking a solution for the development of Leppävaara from an architectural competition. The pictures show what the proposals are like.
Espoo the city announced new observational images for the future development of Leppävaara. Five different proposals are included in the competition, the further developed versions of which have now been published.
Espoo's politicians unexpectedly canceled the years-long planning for the Leppävaara center and started planning with a clean slate. One of the reasons for starting the design from the beginning was the high cost of the previous plans and the fact that they did not adequately integrate the two different sides of the track.
Now, in the new plans, there are a few different cover proposals that would connect Leppävaara, which is on different sides of the track. Deck construction is relatively expensive.
Such are the suggestions.
Walk around
Croquet
Lanterns
Super plus
Magic sparrow
