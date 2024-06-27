Architecture | Dissertation: The acclaimed 20th-century architect and visionary was indeed a “narcissist” and a “fraudster”

Architecture|The methods and achievements of the famous architect Buckminster Fuller are brought back to earth in architect Pasi Toiviainen’s dissertation.
Timo Paukku HS
| Updated
Architect. Ecologist. Philosopher. A visionary and an engineer. 20th century Leonardo da Vinci.
Praises were heaped on one 20th-century architect who has been praised and appreciated by different generations. He is American Buckminster Fuller (1895–1983).
Another architect, Pasi Toiviainentalks about Fuller in varying degrees.
#Architecture #Dissertation #acclaimed #20thcentury #architect #visionary #narcissist #fraudster
Leave a Reply