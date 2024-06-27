Thursday, June 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Architecture | Dissertation: The acclaimed 20th-century architect and visionary was indeed a “narcissist” and a “fraudster”

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Architecture | Dissertation: The acclaimed 20th-century architect and visionary was indeed a “narcissist” and a “fraudster”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The methods and achievements of the famous architect Buckminster Fuller are brought back to earth in architect Pasi Toiviainen’s dissertation.

Architect Buckminster Fuller’s most famous structure is the so-called geodesic dome. He borrowed that spherical idea from others. “Fuller was a fraud,” says Pasi Toiviainen, the architect who argued about him. Picture: Bettmann

Timo Paukku HS

| Updated

Architect. Ecologist. Philosopher. A visionary and an engineer. 20th century Leonardo da Vinci.

Praises were heaped on one 20th-century architect who has been praised and appreciated by different generations. He is American Buckminster Fuller (1895–1983).

Another architect, Pasi Toiviainentalks about Fuller in varying degrees.

#Architecture #Dissertation #acclaimed #20thcentury #architect #visionary #narcissist #fraudster

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]