Architecture | Dissertation: The acclaimed 20th-century architect and visionary was indeed a “narcissist” and a “fraudster”

Architecture|The methods and achievements of the famous architect Buckminster Fuller are brought back to earth in architect Pasi Toiviainen’s dissertation.

Architect Buckminster Fuller’s most famous structure is the so-called geodesic dome. He borrowed that spherical idea from others. “Fuller was a fraud,” says Pasi Toiviainen, the architect who argued about him.

Timo Paukku HS

9:30 am | Updated 9:48 am

Architect. Ecologist. Philosopher. A visionary and an engineer. 20th century Leonardo da Vinci.

Praises were heaped on one 20th-century architect who has been praised and appreciated by different generations. He is American Buckminster Fuller (1895–1983).

Another architect, Pasi Toiviainentalks about Fuller in varying degrees.