Architecture Council of Europe cultural certificate for Alvar Aalto's architectural route

May 21, 2021
The Cultural Route covers more than 60 architectural sites in 27 cities in five countries.

Alvar Aallon the architectural route has received the Council of Europe’s cultural route certificate. This is the first route derived from Finland to receive this certificate.

Alvar Aalto Route – 20th Century Architecture and Design covers more than 60 architectural sites in 27 cities in five countries. In addition to Finland, the destinations of the route are located in Germany, Estonia, Italy and France.

St. Olaf the sea route in the Turku archipelago is already part of the Council of Europe’s cultural routes, as part of the St. Olaf’s route coordinated from Norway.

With five new routes, a total of 45 cultural routes have so far been certified by the Council of Europe.

