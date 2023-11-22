Architecture | Arvotalo opens for a new kind of use in the heart of Helsinki

The prime premises of Arvatalo in the heart of Helsinki were previously used by Nordea.

Right A building that has stood empty for years in the heart of Helsinki is about to open up to a new type of shared use.

The property named Armaa’s corner is located at the intersection of Mannerheimintie and Kaivokatu, at Kaivokatu 12. The building was designed by the architect Sweet Lindgren.

Part of the site’s premises are now being opened for shared use as office premises.

The rooms on the second floor are dominated by a high vaulted arch.

The premises are therefore not permanently rented for the use of only one company, but the company’s customers can reserve as many premises as they need for a certain period.

Employees from several different organizations can therefore work in the premises at the same time.

Shared rental spaces aim to find a solution to the office space vacancy that plagues Helsinki as well, by giving companies the opportunity to use rental spaces to increase the use of their own offices.

House is palatial and represents baroque classicism. Its facade is granite. Previously, the name of the house was Kaleva talo.

Completed in 1914, the prestigious hotel Seurahuone housed the prestigious hotel Seurahuone, and the premises were an important center of Helsinki’s social life for decades.

Later, the office of Helsinki Suomalaisen Säästöbanki and Nordea’s corporate bank were located in the building.

The real estate company Ylva, owned by the student union of the University of Helsinki, owns the property today.

The historical premises are located next to the Helsinki railway station.