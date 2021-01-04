No Result
Architecture Architect Louis Kahn’s major campus site in Ahmedabad, India, is threatened with demolition

January 4, 2021
Cultural heritage custodians are demanding that dormitories that have suffered from moisture damage be repaired.

American architect Louis Kahnin a landmark of modern architecture is threatened with demolition. The Indian Institute of Management wants to demolish the Kahn-designed campus in Ahmedabad, India, which is opposed by the World Monuments Fund (WMF), which promotes cultural heritage conservation.

Louis Kahn (1901–1974) was one of the most significant American architects of the 20th century and Alvar Aallon contemporary. Many saw similarities in, for example, the way Kahn and Aalto used brick as a building material.

Completed in 1968–1978, the campus includes a library, conference rooms, classrooms and dormitories. According to the university, 14 of the 18 dormitories will have to be demolished due to moisture damage from leaking roofs and walls, among other things.

WMF: n according to the campus must be kept unified in order to preserve the architect’s vision as a whole. According to it, moisture problems can be fixed.

“The campus is a major achievement in the development of modernist school architecture, combining Indian architectural tradition, local materials and environmental requirements,” says WMF Director Jonathan S. Bell To the Hyperallergic news site.

Bell, for example, praises the spaces created by Kahn alongside classrooms for informal encounters. Head of school Errol D’Souza says, however, that students no longer use them as they have switched to virtual encounters.

