Architecture | An old gas station in Helsinki turned into a haunted house: Protection prevents demolition

The gas station at the Haaga roundabout continues to be closed, but negotiations are still underway to find a further use for the protected building.

South Hague the old gas station has turned into a ghost house: the building has been empty for a couple of years, and there is no certainty about the fate of the building.

The Shell gas station located next to the Haaga roundabout is protected in the plan and may not be demolished. A solution to put the building into use has not been found in the ongoing negotiations.

Gas station was already closed a couple of years ago. However, Shell's cold station still operates on the site.

The old building was in such a condition that a profitable and safe business was no longer possible, says the sales and network manager Juha Vanninen from St1, which owns the plot and building.

Now the purpose is to negotiate with the city of Helsinki on how to get the site into further use.

Negotiations with the city are key, because protection is based on a formula and not on a decision by the National Museum Agency.

The service building was completed in 1955. It was designed by an architect Aarno Ruusuvuori.

According to Vanninen, there is no new use for the building as it is.

“There are now discussions about which parts could be preserved.”

Vanninen thinks that, in principle, the plot could have, for example, apartments, offices or retail services in the future, depending on what kind of activities the city would allow. Now the protection sets restrictions on the activities.

The company hopes for a solution to the matter as soon as possible.

“The situation is not good at all now. Our goal is to have the issue resolved this year, but it's not just up to us,” says Vanninen.