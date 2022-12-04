Architecture | Alvar Aalto’s closed masterpiece is finally opened to everyone next to the center of Helsinki

A visit to the office building known as the sugar cube is like traveling back in time to the 1960s. The building, which was now closed to the public, will become a restaurant open to everyone.

As a piece of sugar a well-known office building in Helsinki’s Katajanokka gets a new life when the building, which has been closed to the general public for decades, opens to everyone.

A preview of what was to come was given by the design event Helsinki Design Week in September, when the architect Alvar Aalton was able to get to know the designed marble cube for the first time for more than a week.

The restaurateurs of Kuurna, known from Kruununhaa Laura Styra and Tom Hansen then had a pop-up restaurant in the cabinets on the top floor and a wine bar in the former staff canteen.

The former staff canteen on the top floor is to be converted into a restaurant.

Now it is planned to open a restaurant permanently in the building next summer. Manager Jussi Kivitie from Newsec, which rents premises, sets its words carefully when telling about the future.

According to Kivitie, the negotiations are at an advanced stage with one restaurant operator in particular, but he can’t say anything concrete about it until the names are on the papers.

“The goal is to have a concept that fits the house as a whole and a restaurateur with previous records.”

Kivitie talks about a high-quality restaurant where you can still eat with your own money. A first-class restaurant like Palace or Savoy will therefore hardly be in the building.

Behind these institutions is Noho Partners, one of Finland’s leading restaurant groups. Managing director Aku Vikström says that the company was initially involved in the negotiations, but later abandoned the plans.

“We presented the fine dining concept, but it didn’t take off. There were too many boundary conditions for us to get a profitable equation.”

No matter what is not returning to Sokeripala, even though the table reservations during Helsinki Design Week went like hot stones, says Laura Styyra.

“The pop up was an absolutely fantastic experience. It was a wonderful experiment for us, a test laboratory. I believe that there will be another, more suitable actor for that.”

According to Styra, there are many reasons to miss the opportunity. He mentions, for example, the uncertain economic outlook and the large size of the restaurant.

Cafe operation would also be possible on the first floor of the building.

The top management’s cabinet space is also being planned as a restaurant.

Premises In Sokeripala, they were left empty when the long-term user of the building, the forestry company Stora Enso, moved elsewhere.

The building will remain mainly in office use. According to Kivitie, about half of the office space has already been rented and there has been commendable demand for the rest.

The first tenant is the law firm DLA Piper, which will move into two floors at the turn of the year.

However, hybrid work, which has become more common during the corona pandemic, has made companies calculate how often employees visit the office and how much space they need, Kivitie says.

“The tendency in large companies is that decision-making takes time.”

The property was renovated ten years ago. At the same time, a large part of the cubicle offices have been converted into open offices and new staircases have been opened between the office floors.

From the window of the management’s conference room, you can see the Presidential Palace and the Helsinki Cathedral.

Disgusted and the admired Sokeripala was completed at Kanavaranta 1 as the headquarters of Stora Enso’s predecessor, Enso-Gutzeit, 60 years ago in 1962.

In 2008, the forest company sold the building to the German Deka real estate investment fund for around 30 million euros and kept the premises for rent.

Doctorate in Aalto’s architecture Marianna Heikinheimo know why the building arouses great emotions in many people. Heikinheimo, managing director of the Ark-byro architectural office and an architect himself, is the main designer of Sokeripala’s renovations and prepared its construction history report.

He takes us to the corner room on the fifth floor, which was previously used by the managing director of the forestry company. The window offers a view of the capital’s crown jewel: Eteläsatama and Pohjoisesplanadi.

Aalto saw Sokeripala as a continuation of the historical buildings along Pohjoisesplanadi, such as Helsinki City Hall, the Swedish Embassy, ​​the Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace, Heikinheimo says.

Because of this, Aalto was able to convince the developer that Sokeripala would not be made as high as the plan would have allowed. If you look at the six-story building now, for example, from Havis Amanda, it is more or less in line with the three-story Presidentinlinna.

Norrmén’s house was demolished on the site of the forest company’s headquarters. Picture from the end of the 19th century.

Reviewers in my opinion, the facade decorated with shimmering light Italian marble stole attention from other prestigious buildings and differed from the architecture of Katajanokka.

“Marble was an extremely expensive and attention-grabbing feature. Aalto, as it were, raised the status of the building alongside the important state and city of Helsinki buildings of the 19th century, worthy of them. Others felt it was an arrogant act.”

Some regret the fact that space was cleared for the office by dismantling another top architect by Theodor Höijer designed by the palatial Norrmén house.

A fabric carpet designed by textile artist Greta Skogster-Lehtinen is embedded in the lobby of the executive floor. She was the spouse of Enso-Gutzeit’s CEO, mountain advisor William Lehtinen.

A piece of sugar the interiors reflect the social hierarchy of the time it was built, which feels alien in modern times.

Heikinheimo wants to show how the lords of the past felt when they met in their cabinet. He asks to sit on a very soft chair by the round table and look out the window.

The city is cut out of sight, except for the Helsinki Cathedral.

“Many have wondered why Aalto didn’t think of such a mistake. But after sitting here, I have come to the conclusion that this was Aalto’s intention. Here you can elevate yourself above everything, to the same level that only a few peaks can reach,” says Heikinheimo.

“An exclusive landscape has been brought in by architectural means. A building is an instrument to look at the world. This cannot be considered damage under any circumstances.”

In Heikinheimo’s opinion, Aalto’s spatial thinking is at its best in the top management cabinet: the cabinet is divided from the rest of the space by an undulating leather-covered wall that guides people to different encounters and views.

“ “Here you can elevate yourself above everything, to the same level that only a few peaks can reach.”

Even though the interior of the building had a strict hierarchical order from the beginning, according to Heikinheimo, the outlook still treated all employees quite democratically.

“Aalto always thought about the users of the building. Here it can be seen in the way that there are windows in every direction. Light and landscape become part of the building.”

Alvar Aalto also designed lighting and furniture for the building. The picture is of the building’s main entrance.

Ceiling lanterns bring light to the meeting rooms on the first floor, which were once staff quarters.

Directors in the hall on the first floor, Heikinheimo is ironing pine paneling, a skillful example of the forest company’s product.

“The use of fine materials was typical for commercial construction in the 1950s and 60s. The companies wanted to impress customers and demonstrate the importance of the company in society through architecture.”

The building has been protected in 2010 with regard to the facade and certain interior spaces. The managers’ layer belongs to the most protected parts. It means that the future tenant must accept the dark wood paneling of the walls and the Aalto lamps attached to the ceiling, says Heikinheimo.

“You have to find a user who gets joy out of this. Someone who appreciates this kind of environment and understands what is great about a building. Enjoys this as a unique work environment.”