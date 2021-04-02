Architecture Alvar Aalto drew a nautical Villa Skeppet for the price of a men’s hat – Cultural person Göran Schildt’s magnificent home in Ekenäs opens to the public

Villa Skeppet is like a mini-Villa Mairea – the new Alvar Aalto property opens as soon as the corona restrictions ease.

Ekenäs

Multi a friend of architecture recognizes the phenomenon: when one has seen one Alvar Aallon designed the building, wants to see them more. It is fascinating to compare destinations even for an amateur. The same themes are repeated, like even a fan-shaped roof. However, the clinker floor in this area is reddish and brown there. And is the kitchen designed for the use of the servants or the hostess?

When the corona restrictions ease, Aalto bongari will be able to book a tour to a new destination, as Villa Skeppet in Ekenäs will open its doors to the public.

There were many signs of the host couple’s Greek enthusiasm at Schildt’s home. They were assisted in designing the interior by Artek’s interior designer Sinikka Killinen.­

A few of the most enthusiastic reached the test round Villa to Skeppet in summer 2018. Since then, the building has been carefully restored. In December, the doors were to open more permanently, but the pandemic postponed the opening.

Villa Skeppet is an art historian, cosmopolitan writer Göran Schildtin and his wife Christinen a home that was completed in 1970. It is thus Aalto’s later production – Aalto died in 1976 – and the smallest home that Aalto designed. Its benchmarks are Villa Mairea in Noormarkku, Maison Louis Carré near Paris and Aalto’s own homes.

Christine and Göran Schildt were photographed by a snow pond built in the backyard of Villa Skeppet.­

However, Skeppet has its very own spices. Its maritime spirit is already evident from the name, and if Aalto’s architectural ideal was Italian, at Villa Skeppet it collides with the Greek influences of the host family.

Schildt had already decided on his friend in his twenties Georg von Wrightin with them in the summer of 1937 traveling in southern Europe that they would “become Greeks”. Underlying this was the idea that classical culture gave birth to something so great that it was worthwhile for a young man to make every effort to do so even in modern times. (Part of the new “Greek” life was that they would not drink stronger drinks than wine and would no longer read newspapers.)

This ideal carried Schildt around the Mediterranean for the rest of his life on the Daphne sailing ship, a scale model of which can be found in Schildt’s book-lined study. Books from travel have been read extensively since the 1950s in both Finland and Sweden. Of these, Schildt is best known, along with a detailed, posthumous Aalto biography.

Göran Schildt’s study features a scale model of a Daphne ship whose voyages had a huge impact on Schildt’s life.­

Evidence Excursions to Daphne can be found everywhere at Villa Skeppet. From the deck of his boat, Schildt spotted, for example, an amphora lying on the seabed in the middle of an algae and clam forest, which was lifted to the surface and eventually brought to Ekenäs, as well as many other sculptural fragments adorning the house here and there. In the hallway of Villa Skeppet, the Executive Director of the Christine and Göran Schildt Foundation Jennifer Dahlbäck under the sculpture torso with a knife draws a note written by Schildt: It is the goddess of victory Nike, and was found in a ditch on Daphne’s Nile journey.

Today, angling and exporting antiques from the sea would probably not be considered good. Schildtin in a recent biography Henrik Knif writes that local authorities once looked the other way when a Finnish antique fan loaded fragments of columns, capitals and pieces of mosaics into his boat.

Aalto and Schildt became acquainted in the 1950s, but it was not a friendship at first sight. Schildt didn’t particularly like Aalto, but found this boastful and alcoholic, Dahlbäck says. After a friend of Schildt, an Italian artist Roberto Sambonet wanted to meet a great Finnish architect, Schildt took care of the matter along the teeth.

The meeting changed Schildt’s attitude.

“From this day on, I have been here a happy man Society, inventive artist and wise humanist exudes a magical power,” Schildt designers.

The friendship led to Aalto offering to draw a house for Schildte. It could be imagined to be a dream offer for many. However, the construction project became awkward: The architect complained, for example, that the plot was not being spent enough. The customer, in turn, regretted that Aalto did not draw straight corners or standard dimensions for the house, so the closets, window sills, doors and stairs had to be commissioned. In addition, Aalto often changed his mind, demolished what had already been built and rebuilt.

So construction became expensive, but the drawings were inexpensive. At the latest when leaving Villa Skeppet, the visitor will notice a men’s hat on the vestibule shelf in the foyer. Aalto had asked Schildt for payment for a house borsalino, “you when you visit Italy so often”. The Schildts had bought two of them from Milan. One Aalto took, the other he left.

Schildt’s Borsalino hat.­

Göran Schildt died in 2009, and Christine Schildt now lives most of the year in Greece. He has given the Ekenäs home to architecture lovers, and lives in Finland while visiting a small apartment elsewhere.

According to Schildt biographer Knif, there is a reason for it: Christine Schildt felt that it was difficult to ever feel at home properly. “It’s Alvar Aalto’s fault,” he has said. It is the curse of living in an architectural site: one must never be completely at peace in one’s home, and the traces of living must be taken care of.

The text on the doorbell of the house is Göran Schildt’s business card with Christine added by hand.­

Now Villa Skeppet – although restored and in good condition – is a kind of message from the past to lovers of architecture.

In describing Daphne’s sailing off the Libyan coast in his book Golden hoist (1965), Göran Schildt arrives at the ruins of the ancient Leptis Magna, founded by the Phoenicians:

“For my part, I have to say that the ruins of my love have less to do with the idea of ​​disappearance than with continuity, the miracle that the past still lives in some sense.”

The living room is half a floor above the ground. By the stairs leading to it stands Christine and Jennifer Dahlbäck, Executive Director of the Göran Schildt Foundation, who now takes care of Villa Skeppet.­