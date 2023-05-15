Architecture | Aleksi 13 is transformed by recycling into a completely new faith – This is what it looks like inside the well-known prestigious building now

The well-known former department store at the corner of Aleksanterinkatu and Mikonkatu gets a new lease of life in a renovation that utilizes the circular economy in an exceptional way.

Floor shaking underfoot. As if an earthquake had hit Helsinki.

Demolition work in the former Aleksi 13 department store in the Hamster block is progressing at a good pace. A floor below, construction workers are scraping the concrete floor, and it doesn’t go unnoticed even by the passers-by below.

A historic landmark building on the corner of Aleksanterinkatu and Mikonkatu, one of Helsinki’s most famous shopping areas, is currently undergoing a major makeover.

The closed flagship store of the traditional Aleksi 13, in one of the core blocks of central Helsinki, will be converted into offices during the next year.

But don’t worry: access to familiar premises has not been completely denied to city dwellers and tourists in the future either.

There will be business premises on the first two floors, and a restaurant open to everyone in the corner of the second floor, from where you can watch the opening of Joukulakatu, for example.

The corner tower on the sixth floor offers a view of Aleksanterinkatu.

There used to be a restaurant on the fifth floor. Now there will be offices there.

Let’s get started however, from the top, sixth floor. The department store’s customers have not been able to get here before, because the floor has served as social spaces for the employees.

Account manager Annamari Rauta-Ohenoja the pension insurance company Ilmaris, which owns the property, says that the floor will now be turned into a party space that anyone can rent for an important occasion.

“A sauna section will be built here, and there will be a steam room,” he says.

From the sauna benches and shower you can admire the half-arched skylights, from which you can see across Aleksanterinkatu to another significant Art Nouveau building, the Pohjola house.

The next attraction awaits in the building’s corner tower. The main designer of the transformation work, an architect Avo Lindroos Futudesign invites you to peek inside through the sunroof.

“They are original.”

Lindroos points to the wooden ceiling beams, which are rare in this 123-year-old building. In the renovation at the turn of the 1980s, the building was practically rebuilt from the inside. Only in the corner towers were the beams spared from destruction.

Aleksi 13’s light yard around the time of the 1981 renovation.

The surfaces were also replaced with new ones.

“Attitudes towards building protection were a little different then than they are now,” says Lindroos.

Old roof structures.

An ancient newspaper was found in the buildings during the renovation.

Known an architect Selim A. Lindqvist and builder Elia Heikelin designed property was completed in 1900 on the site of a demolished wooden residential building.

The new palatial business building represented the most advanced building design of its time.

The reception was laudatory. The iron and steel structures made possible the large studio windows that dominate the facade. There is plenty of window area on every floor.

The facade of the house, which was influenced by commercial buildings in Berlin and Vienna, was covered with brick and granite. The building’s own steam power plant produced electricity for the elevators and lighting.

The building named Lundqvist business palace at Aleksanterinkatu 13 was one of the first electrified houses in Helsinki.

Commercial building at the corner of Aleksanterinkatu 13 and Mikonkatu 5 at the beginning of the 20th century.

The decorative facade of Aleksanterinkatu 13 has been influenced by the architecture of Berlin and Vienna.

Aleksanterinkatu 13 was completed almost at the same time as the opposite Pohjola house, but it looks completely different. The original facade is protected.

In transformation the property, in a way, returns to its original use.

The building has by no means always been a department store. Furrier by Johan Fredrik Lundqvist In the beginning, the property completed for the heirs had, among other things, office space, a photography studio, a decorative painting factory, a silk weaving mill and a cinema.

Runner, businessman SpongeBob Nurmi ran a brick-and-mortar shop specializing in men’s clothing.

Even the restaurant is not new. In the 1970s, at the entrance to Aleksanterinkatu, chefs prepared dishes in the open kitchen of the Go-Inn restaurant in front of the customers’ eyes. In the basement, Ruokakauppa’s service counter was selling goodies.

At the beginning of the 20th century, there were international shops at the street level of Aleksanterinkatu 13.

Go-Inn restaurant in 1971.

However, Aleksi 13 left his mark on people’s memories with his racks. It managed to operate in the property for no less than five decades. The department store opened in 1967 and closed down in 2021 after the company had run into financial difficulties due to a decrease in customers.

The background was the change in people’s buying behavior brought about by online shopping, shopping centers and the coronavirus crisis.

“ “Renovation construction utilizing the old produces new design.”

Aleksi 13’s before the renovation, the spaces left empty on the two lowest floors were filled by the highly popular Glasshouse Helsinki. Former CEO of Artek Mirkku Kullberg brought a kind to Aleks contemporary art shopping center: the gallery displayed and sold art, fashion and handicrafts.

Not even the owner of the building knows for sure what kind of services the premises will have after the renovation.

“Street-level business premises have attracted interest as a place to shop, which has been a positive surprise when there has been a lot of talk about the loss of downtown customers,” says Rauta-Ohenoja.

He does not agree to reveal possible names, because the negotiations are still ongoing.

A suitable shade is being sought for the roof of the portico. The blue is from the 1980s.

Layers of history can be seen in the wall structures.

The current surfaces of the protected stairwells are from the 1980s, but they were implemented using the original technology according to the old model.

The building converting it to mainly office use has required efforts from the repair team and long negotiations with city officials.

The facade is protected by the site plan with the strictest sr-1 marking. The stairwells and the covered courtyard are protected from the interior. The repair plan has been made with the city museum, and changes must be negotiated with the museum’s representatives.

Traces of the collaboration can be seen in the walls and ceiling of the staircase, where layers of different decades have been carefully chipped away. Next, a compromise on the future paint colors will be negotiated. More than a dozen inspections have already been held at the construction site in about half a year.

The renovation is exceptional because the reuse of all the dismantled material, starting with the bricks, is investigated at the site.

“This has been an interesting project for the designer. Repair construction utilizing the old produces new design,” says Lindroos.

Department store the green marble from the dismantled elevator shaft is, for example, designed to be used in the surfaces of the lobby and public toilets and in the decorative striping of concrete pillars. New walls have been built from the bricks of the demolished partitions.

Almost a thousand square meters of the department store’s mesh ceiling is being painted and reinstalled. Old escalators have been stored as spare parts in Ilmarinen’s other properties, such as the Kämp Galleria shopping center across the street.

For example, lighting fixtures and the copper roof are also reused.

The goal is for at least seventy percent of construction and demolition waste to be recycled. It has already come true.

Responsible foreman Marko Hatakka from the construction company YIT shows a table on the screen of his mobile phone: the recycling rate is close to eighty and the utilization rate is ninety percent.

“One person’s trash is another’s treasure, or how did it go,” says Rauta-Ohenoja.

Unnecessary partitions have been demolished, and new partitions have been built from their bricks elsewhere. The picture shows the responsible foreman Marko Hatakka.

The marbles recovered from the demolished elevator shaft of the department store await a new use.

The stairwells at Aleksanterinkatu 13 are protected.

The mesh ceiling of the department store will be painted and reused.

Project according to architect Auvo Lindroos, it is known to be the first construction site in Helsinki where the circular economy is utilized to this extent.

What cannot be reused in Aleksanterinkatu or Ilmarinen’s other properties will be auctioned. For example, old kitchen furniture, glass walls and shelves have already been sold before the demolition work began.

We have also tried to buy construction products used, but it has not been easy, says Lindroos.

“The market for used building materials is practically non-existent in Finland, and we have to show the authorities that recycled building materials are healthy and safe to use.”

The fact that the documents required by the authorities are not available for all recycled materials causes its own difficulty. Because of that, different tests have to be done on some of the products.

Lindroos is excited about the expansion of circular economy thinking into the construction industry.

“Instead of carting the demolition waste somewhere, it can be utilized. It makes the job easier when you don’t have to carry stuff back and forth.”

The marble elevator shaft and escalator from the time of the department store, pictured before demolition.

Observation picture of the building’s covered courtyard. In the sketch, green marble taken from the elevator shaft has been placed in the striping of the pillars of the first floor and in the furniture of the lobby.

Responsible foreman Marko Hatakka (left) from YIT, account manager Annamari Rauta-Ohenoja from Ilmarinen and chief designer Auvo Lindroos from Futudesign in front of Aleksanterinkatu 13.

The source of the article has also been the building history report Aleksanterinkatu 13, Helsinki – Lindholm, Lundqvist, Lindqvist, Luhtanen written by Juhana Heikonen (Futudesign, 2020).