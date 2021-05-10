Architecture A unique collection of architect Eliel Saarinen’s unrealized and realized plans is published online

Eliel Saarinen was Finland’s first architect with an international reputation, whose two-stage career took place in Finland and the United States.

Museum of Architecture the architect will start opening his collections in the Finna service Eliel Saarisen with a unique collection of drawings. The collection covers about 400 original drawings from the architect’s production.

Finna.fi, maintained and developed by the National Library, is a joint online service of archives, libraries and museums, offering anyone access to more than 13 million photographs, objects, books, works of art and other material.

Architectural office Gesellius – Lindgren – Saarinen ‘s unrealized façade version of the Nordic building from 1899.­

Now The collection to be opened includes drawings by Saarinen and his partners of the Nordic headquarters (1901), Olofsborg (1902), Hvitträski (1903) and the Suur-Merijoki manor (1903). It also includes later productions, such as the magnificent interior perspectives of the Helsinki railway station (1910–1913).

Among the unrealized projects are, for example, sketches of the second-prize-winning Canberra city plan (1912) in Australia and drawings of the Kalevala House (1921) planned for Munkkiniemi in Helsinki.

Second place in the Chicago Tribune magazine’s skyscraper competition in 1922 marked a turning point in Saarinen’s career. He moved with his family to the United States the following year and developed a successful career as an architect and director of the Academy of the Arts in Cranbrook, Michigan.

Architectural firm Eliel Saarinen’s competition proposal for a town plan for Canberra for the new administrative capital of the Australian Federal Republic. The work dates from 1912.­

Finna online service traffic volumes have risen more than a quarter this spring. During the current year, the service has already been visited more than 1.2 million times.

In addition to Korona, the increase in popularity is a result of Finna’s new data. For example, the new high-resolution images published by the National Board of Antiquities in December and the publication of Emma’s art materials in April have increased the number of visitors.

Finna Architecture Museum opens on 19 May. at mfa.finna.fi.