Architecture | A tower house called “shocking” was completed in Espoo – This is what it looks like from the inside

Otaniemi's new landmark has received excellent feedback from individual townspeople. Now the architect comments on the facade choices.

What that a huge facade might describe? Is there a flock of birds – or a blood stream?

The architect of the house Niilo Ikonen the facade of the house has a autumn landscape, although you can see more.

The newly completed 15-story tower designed by Ikonen can be seen far from the border of Otaniemi and Tapiola, even to the other side of Laajalahti. It has aroused a lot of emotions.

In the past of HS in the article A woman from Helsinki who saw the house, which was in the finishing stage, described crying “tears of blood” because of the vision. In social media, it has been described with the words “shocking”, “incomprehensible”, and “absolutely gross”.

Of course, the comments are only the pointed views of individual townspeople.

Especially the red slats on the facade of the house divide opinions. To some, the house looks like it's dripping with blood. It was also hoped that the house would be lower and “better suited to the environment”.

In the tower is the newly opened apartment hotel Noli Studios. Originally, an even bigger and darker landmark was planned here on Maarinaukio.

Ikonen knows the building better than anyone else. He has been working on this house for five years already, as he is a partner of Avarrus Arkkitehtie, which is responsible for the design.

Dark shades looked too gloomy in a large mass. That's why we went to get colors from the surrounding areas.

The base ended up being a Tapiolan blonde. The red slats on the light background are a reference to Otaniemi, as the blocks surrounding the house are red brick houses.

Architect Niilo Ikonen in Otaniemi Noli's room.

A house has been planned by a large number of people and many scenarios and emerging mental images have been reviewed, says Ikonen. Rarely do any reactions come from the butt.

“The blood thing was a surprise, but I think it was a pretty random comment that got a lot of visibility,” says Ikonen.

In his opinion, the criticism received by tower houses is sometimes a bit unfair.

The appearance of tall buildings is often compared to low ones. Better comparison points for Ikose would be other tall buildings: for example the residential towers of Espoo's Leppävaara and Espoonlahti and the Clarion hotel in Helsinki.

“What would that equally large building have been like that no one in North Tapiola would have resented and written a bitter opinion about?”

The red color of Noli in Otaniemi has come from the surrounding brick houses.

What for red slats then chosen?

This way, the color of the house changes depending on which direction you look at it, says Ikonen.

Vertically, the slats are very narrow, which makes the house look light. The further you go to the side, the more red starts to dominate.

The slats also protect the windows from too much sunlight, so the house has to be cooled less.

In addition, the design of the house had to take into account the important bird sanctuary nearby. Because of that, the walls could not have large reflective surfaces, and a futuristic glass tower, for example, was out of the question.

They also wanted to break up the large mass of the house so that the house has two wings. Ikonen's hope is that the change of color will be interesting for passers-by in the future as well.

In Ikonen's opinion, Otaniemi and Tapiola's idea includes novelty and difference. You shouldn't be satisfied with what has been done in the past, but try the current wildest construction.

“Certainly even Tapiola's pocket mat houses looked strange at the time.”

Now they are a protected landmark of the area.

Old In Ikonen's opinion, iterative construction also has its place. He has been designing, for example, an apartment building in Helsinki's Oulunkylä, which is praised about its “old-time style” and “vintage”.

Töölö of the 1920s has been the model for the house in question.

“For example, the architecture of the 50s is very nice, but you can't build a 15-story hotel in that style. Even if I made all the same choices, it just wouldn't be the same.”

There is a lot of designer furniture in the lobby of Noli in Otaniemi. One selection criterion for the books on the shelves was color.

In addition to the beds, the furnished studios have a small sitting area, own kitchen, dining table and toilet. The landscape opens to the sea to Laajalahti. The interior was designed by Studio Joanna Laajisto.

When I get to the house enters, more glimpses into the history of Otaniemi catch your eye. Designed by the area plan Alvar Aalto can be seen in the lobby with Artek tables and chairs.

White and beige books with their covers removed are carefully arranged on the shelves.

There is, among other things, to read Jari Tervoa, Eeva Joenpeltoa and English Moomins.

The books have been acquired from antique shops and recycling centers. The criteria have been color and interest, says the Finnish country manager of Noli Studios who came to present the house Roni Huttunen.

The door to the communal kitchen says Cooking, and next door you can hang out in the Movies & Games room. There is a Gym and a Sauna to work up a sweat.

The note on the wall of the elevator says that Runebergs tarts will soon be available.

In addition to the kitchenettes in the rooms, Noli's houses have a shared kitchen where guests can get to know each other.

Residents can gather in common spaces to watch movies and play games.

International it's not a surprise, because experts are expected to stay overnight in the house, who come as visitors and for project work at Aalto University and companies in Tapiola, Keilaniemi and Otaniemi.

Other customers of Noli are, for example, those who are on the move due to plumbing repairs, those who have just arrived in Finland and are looking for a new apartment, Huttunen lists.

“Actually, everyone who has varying life situations and who needs flexible accommodation.”

All overnighters, from lovers to families with children, are of course welcome. The premises are clearly designed for experts.

The wrinkled suit in the suitcase is ironed with steamers and irons found in the corridors. There are remote workstations in the lobby and wine glasses in the rooms.

When the apartment hotel opened on Thursday, there were a couple dozen overnight guests.

There are steamers, irons and hair dryers for shared use in the corridors.

Noli Studios Finland country manager Roni Huttunen in the lobby of Noli in Otaniemi.

Noli is has grown at a tremendous pace in Finland. The first Noli opened in 2019 in Katajanokka, where the second also opened last year.

Otaniemi, which is opening now, is the fourth in ten months. The other Noli are in Sörnäis, Herttoniemi, Malmi and Myyrmäe.

Otaniemi is the largest of the destinations with around 400 studios.