Architecture | A small village rose in East Helsinki in the 1980s – Now they want to protect it

Fruit trees and the dirt road lined with bushes winds in the middle of the rock. Sober, pastel-colored, wood-clad small houses.

We are in the eastern archipelago of Helsinki in Jollas, and this is Laitatuulenkaari. The housing company, which celebrated its fortieth anniversary at the beginning of September, is receiving a remarkable recognition as a birthday gift.

The city of Helsinki wants to protect the buildings.

The protection got a boost a few years ago, when city officials noticed that a lot of old building stock had been demolished from the old detached house lots in Jollas to make way for the new one.

The city considered it necessary to find out if there are sites worth protecting in the area, says the architect of the city of Helsinki Leena Holmila.

“It doesn’t happen that something valuable is irretrievably lost.”

Investigating From which Laitatuulenkaari stood out. The housing company’s twenty-four semi-detached houses and two townhouses with service and club buildings have remained almost original in appearance.

The minerite sheets of the old water roofs have been replaced with tin roofing, and the exterior doors of some apartments have been changed to more modern ones.

According to experts, the buildings, fences, yards and roads fitted into the rocky pine forest form an architectural entity with a strong, distinctive character and which belongs to the best of small house construction of its era.

Holmila says that the harmony between the buildings and the courtyards is a key factor why the site is wanted to be protected. The Pientalo quarter has a special architectural and urban visual value.

“The look is simply elegant.”

The wood paneling of the facades has open seams. Architect Jan Söderlund got the idea during his trip to Norway.

The residents of the tightly built apartment complex are close to each other. “We see each other all the time. I have never experienced such a close-knit community in any previous housing association,” says resident Vilja Vehkaoja.

The average area of ​​the apartments is 86.5 square meters.

The houses are sculptural.

In years The block complex completed in 1983–1984 was designed by an architect Jan Söderlund together by Sebastian Savander with. Söderlund is known, among other things, as the designer of Sanomatalo.

The same architectural office also created a master plan for the area, on the basis of which the city drew up the final site plan in the late 1970s. Holmila considers it special.

“It’s not quite usual that the same designer gets to do the design arc of the entire block: from the general idea all the way down to the smaller details of the buildings.”

The outer perimeter of the lateral arch is also part of the original plan, and the urban features of the buildings there are presented by the city to be protected.

However, there is no intention to protect individual buildings on the plots of the outer ring. Instead, provisions are proposed in the plan that facade materials may not be changed and that new buildings must fit into the townscape. For example, a white plastered building should not be built in place of a red brick house.

“ “The look is simply elegant.”

Architect Jan Söderlund walks along the track that cuts through Laitatuulenkarta. He looks at the results of his work, takes support from a walking stick and says that the example of the region was a village that grew freely.

“I’m very flattered by that, of course”, he commented on the conservation intentions.

The lateral wind arch has been built compactly, as the general plan already required at that time. The purpose was initially to realize a reasonably priced small house area, which was financed by the housing board at the time.

The background of the Asuntohallitus was the Housing Construction Delegation, or Arava, which organized cheap loans for housing production. Now a similar system is run by the Housing Finance and Development Center Ara.

However, the plans turned out to be too expensive for the housing board’s budget. Therefore, it was decided to implement the housing association as a self-funded slow-moving project. This also allowed residents more freedom of choice for individual changes to their apartments.

For terrain with varying heights, Söderlund and Savander came up with a housing solution based on the level differences of half a floor. From a practical point of view, it was not always the best solution, says Söderlund now.

“The kitchen and living room were on a different level. Half of the guests were in the kitchen and half in the living room.”

He lived in one of the houses himself for a few years after it was completed.

“I was divorced and broke.”

The houses were designed by architect Jan Söderlund.

Small houses the intermediate floors and the walls between the apartments are built of concrete, the outer walls and upper floors of wooden elements.

The wood paneling of the facades is made with open joints. In practice, it is an aesthetic sight shield that hides the moisture-resistant wind protection panels from the viewer’s eyes.

“I got the idea from Norway when I was there on a trip,” says Söderlund.

He says that he thought about placing the houses on the plot in terms of trees, but he forgot one thing: drainage. Many of the pines had to be felled when the rock had to be mined.

New trees were planted in place of the felled trees, which have grown tall. Enjoyed five years in Laitatuulekaerka Vilja Vehkaoja describes the yard as a fairy tale.

“This is a real flower corridor when the fruit trees bloom in the spring.”

In autumn, the charming smell of ripe apples dominates the yard.

“ “Houses are made as a background for life.”

City intends to protect the Laitatuulenkaare buildings in the plan with sr-2 marking. For the housing association’s shareholders, protection is seen in the way that renovations must be carried out in the future while respecting the original appearance.

“In practice, it means a slightly closer dialogue with the city authorities. In no way does protection mean that nothing can be repaired,” says Holmila.

The protection decision is made as an ordinary plan change, i.e. the politicians decide on it first in the urban environment committee and finally in the city council.

The proposal for the formula and the conservation decision will be publicly available during the fall. The goal is for the conservation matter to proceed to the board’s consideration after the turn of the year and to the council during next year.

The houses are placed on the rocky terrain in steps.

The areas preserved in their natural state next to the courtyards and on the outer edges of the block bring contrast to the built environment.

Large boulders, yard fences, trees and bushes give Laitatuulenkaare a distinctive look.

Can residents are concerned about protection, when materials and repair methods have to be thought through even more carefully in renovations. It can add to the cost, and there’s a lot to fix.

As a result of the renovations, the compensation has already increased by several hundred euros and in some apartments is more than a thousand euros per month.

Those who have lived in the house for decades Karl Gädda and Jyri Haukkavaara are happy about the protection, but understand the concerns of the residents. As a bonus, protection may increase the value of the apartments.

Haukkavaara especially likes the elegant non-gesture of the buildings in Laitatuulekaerna.

“Houses are made as a background for life. It’s hard to find any postmodernist gimmicks that were in force at the time this was built.”

Many families with children and pensioners live in the housing association. In the photo, current and former residents: from left Vilja Vehkaoja, Jyri Haukkavaara, Jan Söderlund and Karl Gädda.

The apartments have level differences of half a floor.

Natural light comes in from surprising places, such as the ceiling.

From the bathroom you can go to the balcony to cool off.

For protection matters specialized architect Sakari Mentu The city of Helsinki says that the protection of small housing associations built in recent decades is relatively rare in Helsinki.

According to Mentu, a little more than 1,300 of Helsinki’s 14,000 single-family houses have been protected by the plan. Most of them are in small-house areas during the reconstruction period.

Less than 600 of the approximately 6,600 semi-detached houses are protected. In total, there are a couple of thousand protected small houses in the city.

In the case of the building stock from the 1980s, conservation issues come up in connection with additions and renovations.

Mentu describes the Laitatuulenkaarta as a rare complete and carefully designed product of its time.

Arkkitehti magazine issue 1/1985 and Jollas supplementary building inventory report from 2020 have also been used as sources for the article.