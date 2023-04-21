Architecture | A restaurant will be opened in Alvar Aalto’s Sokeripala

The restaurant will open in the spring of 2024. Before then, the restaurant will undergo minor renovations.

Finland the most famous architect Alvar Aalton designed by the protected Sokeripala in Helsinki’s Katajanokka will open to the public in the spring of 2024.

Then a restaurant serving lunch and dinner will start operating on the top floor of the marble building.

A new restaurant will be run by a chef Tommi Tuominen. Tuominen already has two Michelin-starred restaurants in Helsinki: Demo and Finnjävel Salonki.

Forestry company The building, which was completed in 1962 as Enzo-Guitzeit’s headquarters, has not previously had a permanent restaurant open to all.

Last summer, Sokeripala’s suitability for restaurant operations was tested in connection with the design event Helsinki Design Week, when Kuurna held a pop-up restaurant there.

You can see Eteläsatama from the restaurant on the top floor.

According to HS, finding a restaurateur for the building has not been easy.

It has been considered problematic, for example, that the tenants of the office building have the right to use the roof terrace on the restaurant floor. Some restaurateurs have experienced this as a challenge in terms of restaurant operations.

For negotiations among others, Noho Partners, one of Finland’s leading restaurant groups, whose restaurants include Palace and Savoy, participated in the opening of the restaurant.

CEO of Noho Partners Aku Vikström told HS last fall that the company left the negotiations because it couldn’t make the equation work.

According to Vikström, the company proposed a fine dining restaurant for the premises.

Rental manager Ville Tanskanen from Newsec, which manages the rental of the premises, says that the interest in the restaurant premises was “moderately good” and the premises will be renovated a little before the restaurant opens next spring.

According to him, office users have their own terrace, which is separate from the restaurant’s terrace.

