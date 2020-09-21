Architecture A new landmark building will be erected at the Katajanokka parade site – The duo, whose name is often repeated in Helsinki’s current construction, will take responsibility for the design

Architects Selina Anttinen and Vesa Oiva are currently being invited to architectural competitions. Luck was also needed at the beginning of the career.

“Anttinen Oiva Arkkitehdit is planning Stora Enso’s new head office in Katajanokka, Helsinki. ”

“Anttinen Oiva Architects won the Lagmansgården school home design competition.”

“Five architectural working groups have been invited to the design competition in Elielinaukio. The Finnish offices are represented by Anttinen Oiva Architects, who designed the Kaisa Library at the University of Helsinki, JKMM Architects, who was responsible for designing the Amos Rex Museum, and a consortium of C&J and K2S. ”

It may be that architects Selina Anttinen and Vesa Oiva would have reached this position along other routes.

In any case, when the University of Helsinki decided in 2007 to organize an architectural competition for a new student library, Kaisa Hall, Anttinen and Oiva were in the early stages of their careers and had just set up their own offices.

They were not known.

Anttinen was a 30-year-old architect who graduated from Otaniemi and Oiva was a 34-year-old architect who graduated from Oulu. They had worked Jyrki Tasan in an architectural firm.

The young architects already had some experience in general architectural competitions. Among other things, they had won the general architectural competition for the conversion of the old barracks area of ​​Poltinaho in Hämeenlinna into a residential area in 2005.

When The University of Helsinki wanted to build a new library in Kaisaniemi, and ten deserving architectural firms were invited to take part in the design competition.

In addition, 20 lesser-known offices, designers or design groups entered the lottery. The criteria were not high.

“The participant had to be an architect,” Vesa Oiva recalls.

Anttinen and Oiva, who joined the lot, won the competition. The Kaisa House, completed in 2012, became a widely acclaimed implementation by an almost unknown pair of architects.

The victory ensured that they got into a fairly well-established position and big projects.

However, Vesa Oiva points out that winning the competition did not mean that the phones started ringing together.

But Kaisa House was one significant step on the road that Anttinen and Oiva continue to this day. The office’s workforce consists largely of complementary construction in historically layered and diverse challenging environments.

“We specialize in that a little bit. But it is still more or less lucky that after Kaisa House we have been able to continue on that path, ”says Selina Anttinen.

Anttinen and Oiva have worked together for a long time, and it shows. When one begins to answer the question, the other continues and completes.

“We always aim for top projects,” Oiva says.

“Interesting, versatile and challenging, such as complementary construction,” says Anttinen.

The coronavirus epidemic has not yet been reflected in the office work situation. Anttinen says that in March, concerns arose about how the work would continue after the summer.

“And after the summer, we found that the situation still looked exactly the same.”

However, the coronavirus has brought about changes in the way architects work.

Normally, the Annankatu office in the center of Helsinki employs 25 architects. During the corona period, people initially switched entirely to teleworking and then agreed on a system that not everyone would come to work at the same time.

According to Oiva, things have been arranged nicely. Those who have preferred to stay to work at home have stayed, and then the office has had room for those who have wanted to come to the office.

Telework has worked well in their office and is planned to continue, at least in part, even after the coronavirus has been eradicated.

Still, Anttinen is of the opinion that teleworking has also been talked about in an unnecessarily romantic tone. Although the exceptional time enables new types of work to emerge, Anttinen does not believe that many people want to move permanently to telework alone.

“And not everyone has such conditions at home,” Oiva continues.

“And transitions during the day bring variety,” Anttinen adds.

Architects believe that the corona experience will change the way work environments are perceived. Natural light is becoming increasingly important, and more attention is being paid to trunk depths. It must be possible to divide workspaces into smaller spaces. The importance of nearby nature is growing.

Kaisa House a scale model stands in a display case on a shelf. The display case has collected some dust. Anttinen and Oiva are working on projects that they cannot present, but they are happy to talk about Stora Enso’s new headquarters, for example.

On the other hand, the designers do not want to say anything about the new headquarters of the security police, and they cannot really say anything about the planning of Elielinaukio at this stage.

Recently, Anttinen and Oiva have not had time to do general competitions, but they value them.

“General competition is a great way to explore genuinely different options. In significant places, early-stage alternative approaches also serve as a basis for a broader value debate, ”says Anttinen.

General competition is usually also the only way for even unknown architects to get good projects, which at best supports the polyphony of the professional field.

“An architect’s own voice doesn’t develop if you don’t get jobs, and in competitions, your own expression is possible,” Oiva says.

They are still talking cautiously about the future of their own office, but admit that international work and competitions are also of interest.