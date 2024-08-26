Architecture | A new cafe building is wanted in Helsinki’s value area – These are the options

Architecture|A new building is planned for the place where there is now a parking area and places for winter storage of boats.

26.8. 19:51

Close a new cafe building will rise on the seafront in Helsinki’s Eira, if the city’s plans come true. At the same time, a new park will be built in the western part of Merisatama.

For this purpose, the city has started the zoning of the area next to Cafe Carusel.

The area to be zoned now has open grass and a parking area, which serves as a storage place for boats in the winter.

A project for this, the city has prepared a preliminary plan and visual images that illustrate how the area may look in the future.

In two of the three options, a modern pavilion with glass and wood would be built in the park.

In the proposal called Aalloke, the building rises from the surface of the park and you can walk on the roof planted with coastal plants.

The sculptural Purjeilla option has a folded roof, while Villa Toisio resembles the nearby Art Nouveau villas.

The Aalloke building rises as a low mass from the surface of the park. Coastal vegetation grows on the walkable roof.

The Purjeilla proposal consists of two one-story buildings with folding and floating roofs.

The two-story Villa Toisio is inspired by Eira’s Art Nouveau villas.

To the area according to the city, the trees and characteristics are to be preserved as they are now, as well as the park corridor that runs across it.

The parking area and the winter storage places for boats will go out of use.

Other changes are now underway at one of Helsinki’s parade venues. For example, the new owner of Café Ursula has even hinted at demolishing the old 1950s cafe building.