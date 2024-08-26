Tuesday, August 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Architecture | A new cafe building is wanted in Helsinki’s value area – These are the options

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Architecture | A new cafe building is wanted in Helsinki’s value area – These are the options
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A new building is planned for the place where there is now a parking area and places for winter storage of boats.

Read the summary

The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human.

Helsinki is planning a new cafe building and park in the western part of Merisatama.

The zoned area now has open grass and a parking lot.

In two options, a modern pavilion would be built in the park.

The trees and characteristics of the area will be preserved as they are now.

Close a new cafe building will rise on the seafront in Helsinki’s Eira, if the city’s plans come true. At the same time, a new park will be built in the western part of Merisatama.

For this purpose, the city has started the zoning of the area next to Cafe Carusel.

The area to be zoned now has open grass and a parking area, which serves as a storage place for boats in the winter.

A project for this, the city has prepared a preliminary plan and visual images that illustrate how the area may look in the future.

In two of the three options, a modern pavilion with glass and wood would be built in the park.

In the proposal called Aalloke, the building rises from the surface of the park and you can walk on the roof planted with coastal plants.

The sculptural Purjeilla option has a folded roof, while Villa Toisio resembles the nearby Art Nouveau villas.

The Aalloke building rises as a low mass from the surface of the park. Coastal vegetation grows on the walkable roof. Picture: City of Helsinki

The Purjeilla proposal consists of two one-story buildings with folding and floating roofs. Picture: City of Helsinki

The two-story Villa Toisio is inspired by Eira’s Art Nouveau villas. Picture: City of Helsinki

To the area according to the city, the trees and characteristics are to be preserved as they are now, as well as the park corridor that runs across it.

The parking area and the winter storage places for boats will go out of use.

Other changes are now underway at one of Helsinki’s parade venues. For example, the new owner of Café Ursula has even hinted at demolishing the old 1950s cafe building.

#Architecture #cafe #building #wanted #Helsinkis #area #options

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Woman executed in vacant lot in southwest

Woman executed in vacant lot in southwest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]