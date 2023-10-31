Architecture | A hole was torn in the ancient stone wall of the National Museum in Helsinki

An entrance to the new annex of the National Museum in the center of Helsinki will be built into the ancient wall.

The National Museum The renovations brought about by the renovation and the new annex have already changed the familiar streetscape in the center of Helsinki.

The most visible change is a several meter long hole punched in the old stone wall on Mannerheimintie. Another, smaller opening has been pierced in the wall on Töölönkatu.

Why have the protected walls been breached?

The museum the developer manager responsible for the extension Jukka Lallo of the state’s Senate properties says that the annex requires a new entrance. According to him, the current opening in the wall to Mannerheimintie is too small.

Was there no other way but to break down the historical wall?

“It is clear that a new passageway is needed because the extension part is located in the museum’s courtyard. A suitable, valuable solution has been found for the old wall, which this passageway should represent.”

Mural behind the demolition is JKMM architects, who won just under two hundred of the international architecture competition organized in 2019 proposal from the crowd with his work called Atlas.

Chief designer, architect Samuli Miettinen defends the chosen solution by saying that the idea is to improve the museum’s accessibility and enliven its inner courtyard.

Miettinen reminds that similar changes, where old structures have had to be demolished to make way for new ones, have also been made to valuable museum properties in other parts of the world. As one example, he cites the coverage of the British Museum in London.

The National Museum will have a completely new kind of courtyard and a larger curved entrance will be made in the wall surrounding it on Helsinki’s Mannerheimintie.

The National Museum the largest construction project in the history of more than a hundred years is supposed to be finished in the spring of 2027. Then there should be unhindered access from Töölönkatu through the museum’s courtyard to Mannerheimintie and Töölönlahti park.

According to Miettinen, an arched opening in the wall will be vaulted using historical technology. At the same time, some of the stones removed from the old wall are installed back in place.

The remaining extra stones are intended to be used, for example, in paving the yard.

“All the stones have been collected, numbered, photographed and taken away.”

Mural the reform will be carried out together with the conservation authorities, and the changes made to the site plan allow openings to be made in the wall, says Miettinen.

Did the piercing of the historical wall hurt the architect at all?

“Whenever old buildings are modified, it must be carefully assessed that the change protects the building’s value and life. Sometimes this kind of heart surgery is needed in order to achieve the goals.”

The National Museum the building was completed in 1910 and opened to the public in 1916. The building was designed by a well-known trio of architects Herman Gesellius, Sweet Lindgren and Eliel Saarinen.

The northern park yard of the museum was built in the 1920s.

In the first plans from 1888–1889, the architect Sebastian Gripenberg envisioned the museum building as a Neo-Renaissance palace in the style of the Ateneum art museum.