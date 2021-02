Acquired by modernist principles, Bohumil Balda is a Czech architect who, at the end of the 1930s, gave up his ideals to put himself at the service of the Nazis. Year in and year out, he is entrusted with increasingly important projects by the local management of the NSDAP, blinded by the grandiose ambitions of his sponsors with whom he shares a fascination for the solar star. His imagination soon surpasses the megalomaniac delusions of the Führer. Lukasz Wojciechowski is himself an architect.