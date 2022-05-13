Students of the architecture and mechatronics engineering careers of the Universidad Iberoamericana (UIA) built three-dimensional (3D) scale buildings through mixtures prepared with construction requirements tailored to the project, for the development of their theses. The results have been on display since yesterday at the Laguna Cultural Center.

Dinorah Martínez Schulte, professor at the Faculty of Architecture of the Uia and head of the digital project and production workshop subject, says: “The students are in the ninth and tenth semesters. They have done quite a few projects and now they get a notion of robotics and digital manufacturing, computer aided design, 3D software modeling and this can be sent to the language of the robot, the machine with which the movements are made to generate the 3D impression”.

He added: “We selected the project that won in the ninth semester so that as a group we could produce it in the tenth semester. We made the call to intervene a patio, in this case, at the Ibero, but for logistics and because the robot was not at the university, we had to move to the Laguna Cultural Center. We did not build a house or a wall, rather, it is a pavilion – an artistic intervention – because these investigations require a lot of investment: the machines are expensive. In this case, we collaborated with Mezcla Brava regarding material and machinery, and the Manofactura office provided us with the space and the robotic arm. The size of the intervention must be small because it is an academic project”.

He explained: “The materials and the mixture are a totally new concept and we do it in coordination with the friends of the Membra Brava, they already had the notion of doing 3D printing, although a mixture of this type had never been made in Mexico. Now, with what they gave us, we are measuring the resistance of the material, its drying and how it behaves. They are mortars, they are lime with sand, gravel, etc.

“Mixture Brava saw this; we gave you information based on my experience in 3D printing. I studied a master’s degree in digital fabrication in Switzerland and did a project on this topic. However, it is not the same here because of the resources and the raw material, but we try to find something similar.”

16 students participated in this work, almost a pioneer in Mexico in the area of ​​construction with 3D printing. Martínez Schulte specified: “When they started the project, the students had notions of traditional architecture, they had not experienced handling a robot; With this course and especially with the exercise we did, they proved what the physical and intellectual effort of designing and manufacturing with technology means, as well as making known, physically, what can be done with digital manufacturing and robotics. Especially in construction, architecture and design projects. The theme is new in the country and there have been almost no architectural interventions, because our economic reality is different from that of countries in Europe, the United States, Japan, Canada; however, that does not mean that it is impossible to do it here.”

Concrete and earth totem poles

He added: “We made some totem poles; half of concrete and the other half of earth, with 3 percent of Brava Mix products, which are made of cement because of their resistance, their rigidity. We want to talk about the debate around the new construction materials that are more sustainable, friendly to the environment and those that are still on the market with certain positive characteristics, such as cement, whose resistance is very good, its materiality, its maintenance in the short, medium and long terms it is very positive. Therefore, we believe in its sustainability; It is not about eliminating, but about creating a balance between the existing ones and the new ones”.

Martínez Schulte stated that “it was something very interesting to do this collaboration between the faculties of architecture and mechatronic engineering of the UIA. Brava Mix provided high quality products arising from the combination of specific measures of cement, lime and various additives. A special mortar and mixing equipment designed specifically for the UIA and used by the students for the construction of the pieces to be exhibited”.

The important thing is that constructible projects are being made at the academy, which is why we place great emphasis on practicing this type of exercise, even once a year. It is very valid to do architecture with pencil and paper, like doing it with a computer and robots, concluded Martínez Schulte.

The La Laguna Cultural Center is located at Doctor Erazo number 172, Doctores neighborhood.