Wwe know too little. Even if you ask architects who have traveled a great deal, most cannot name two important architects from Ghana or Bangladesh. This is no better in other disciplines, for example in literature, and it is therefore a happy coincidence that the Scottish-Ghanaian architect Lesley Lokko is not only the director of this year’s Venice Architecture Biennale, which opens in May, but also the author of several acclaimed bestsellers . In addition to her work as an architect, she writes romantic novels.

The exhibition “Indigo Waves – Navigating the Afrasian Sea” in Berlin’s Gropiusbau, which opens in two weeks, wants to explore the cultural space between Africa and the countries bordering the Indian Ocean. What is currently being built on the Bay of Bengal, on the northern edge of the Indian Ocean, and what solutions are being found there for building in times of climate crisis and growing social conflicts can now be seen in Munich. The architecture museum there shows the work of the architect Marina Tabassum, who was born in Dhaka in 1968 and who became known, among other things, with her designs for houses for the floodplain of the Ganges delta, each of which may only cost 2000 euros.

A life size apartment in the museum

With almost 1100 inhabitants per square kilometer, Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world. A large part of the country is also very flat. If sea level rises more than a meter, a good fifth of the country would be flooded and more than 30 million people would be homeless. Already today there are frequent floods, crop failures, the rural population seeks refuge in overcrowded cities like Dhaka, which aggravates the conflicts there. Since 2017, there have also been more than a million refugees from Myanmar.



Khudi Bari: a house on stilts whose raised living and sleeping areas offer protection against flooding.

:



Image: City syntax



In response to this influx, Tabassum has designed infrastructure structures that are quick and easy to erect—for example, two-story bamboo gathering centers with a market below and work above. Tabassums Khudi Bari have also been built from the local building material bamboo since 2020 – modular stilt houses with elevated living and sleeping levels on the first floor, thus offering protection against flooding. They should soon be needed in all coastal regions of the world.







What is beautiful and extraordinary about this exhibition curated by Simone Bader is that it shows Tabassum’s houses and apartments in their original size; You can go into a replica apartment and experience the spatial and material effect, a life-size Khudi Bari is in the museum. Outside in front of the museum you can enter one of the prototypes for Tabassum’s quickly erected and dismantled architecture. For the exhibition, a typical vernacular Bengali prefabricated house, consisting of a wooden frame and corrugated iron, was bought at the local market in Dohar and now stands in Munich under the monumental concrete steles of the Pinakothek der Moderne like a child lost in the great cement forest of western industrial modernism has. If the terrain of a village is destroyed by the water masses, the residents simply dismantle these prefab houses and rebuild them elsewhere. Entire villages are moving to new places all the time.



Architect Marina Tabassum from Bangladesh.

:



Image: GSAPPstudent (CC-BY-SA-4.0)



But what you also learn in Munich is that architecture in the Bay of Bengal is not just poverty management. Bangladesh is also an example of the progress of a global modernity. In 1960 almost a third of all children died before they were five years old, today it is still a good thirty out of a thousand; the number of undernourished people has halved since the turn of the millennium, and the country is on the way to becoming a middle-income country.

Tabassum is also building, for example the AR Tower, an eight-storey office building with slats for the new medium-sized companies, which provide shade and keep the heat away from the house without air conditioning. The bricks of the buildings come from centuries-old houses that were demolished. This recycling not only reduces the ecological footprint of the new buildings, but also gives the facade, together with the rough concrete, a lively surface and patina. Also in Dhaka, Tabassum’s Hamidur Rahman Community Center was built, three monolithic brick cubes with a library and conference rooms, which are intended to serve as a meeting place and place of education for a disadvantaged area.







Tabassum, who comes from a wealthy family, has built a number of mosques – commissioned by her grandmother, among others – that break away from the classic mosque iconography and instead focus on the effects of light and shadow. Their Baitur Rauf Jame Mosque is also a school, playground and collective living room for a seedy neighborhood on the outskirts of Dhaka. But what role do such mosque buildings, serving as public spaces, play in a society that is deeply divided over religious issues? Are they spaces where Muslim and secular residents can meet – or do they extend the power of Islam into everyday life?

Many female artists only find success late in life, such as painter Etel Adnan, who died in February. Her last book and a Munich exhibition show what we can learn from her.

All of these questions arise in Munich, and that is also what is interesting about this exhibition: that it is not only about architecture, but also about the major ecological, economic and religious conflicts of the present. The Munich show is something like a telescope through which the problems of the planet in a not too distant future become visible. But fortunately, some pretty good solutions too.