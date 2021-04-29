Vespecially at night you can see from afar that something has changed. When you walk towards the Kulturforum on Berlin’s Landwehr Canal, the Neue Nationalgalerie shines so clearly and anew as if it had just been built and not more than half a century ago: the large, mirror-free panes look as if they weren’t there. The light that falls from the building into the night shines brighter than before. The renovation of the museum building, which was built from 1965 to 1968, was one of the most complex of its kind, the result was awaited with tension and concern: can a building, whose monumental and filigree effect depends on small details, materials and proportions, be updated on the current one Bringing safety and energy standards without suddenly feeling thick-legged and bulky like its smaller cousins ​​wrapped up with triple glazing and thermal insulation?

The two-storey building is not just any museum, but one of the most beautiful buildings of the modern age – and the only one that the last director of the Bauhaus, Mies van der Rohe, built after his emigration to Germany. It was mainly thanks to the charismatic Berlin City Planning Director Werner Düttmann that Mies, who now lives in America, accepted the order at all – but he also did it because Berlin gave him freedom that made every contemporary architect green with envy: there were specifications like this as good as none.

Mies designed one of his most classic post-war buildings, a kind of modern Parthenon that sits enthroned on a huge pedestal. The actual, more traditionally designed museum is hidden in this granite-clad pedestal, and you can only get into it by climbing a large outdoor staircase onto the wide terrace and then entering the huge, nine-meter-high, completely glazed hall, completely column-free inside. This hall – in terms of its dimensions a public square, spanned by a 65 by 65 meter flat roof supported by eight steel supports – is the actual heart of this museum, which consists of two buildings that are completely different in terms of their atmosphere: the sequence of rooms below relatively small, sometimes almost intimate showrooms that only open to a monastic hortus conclusus; above one of the largest halls that had been dedicated to modern art until then and that stands in the room like an assertion that art is a public matter and should radiate from the white cube into the city and everyday life of the citizens. From this hall one then climbs like an archaeologist into the depths of the lower floors, down to a different concept of art.

Together with the Philharmonic Hall, the State Library and the Picture Gallery, the Federal Republic of Germany’s post-war society had built a museion here in the ancient sense of the word, a temple district in which different rules applied and different experiences could be made than on the agora. Seen in this way, a modern Parthenon of Art was a fitting form for the location. But like all Greek dreams that end up too much on the sand of Brandenburg and the cold of the Berlin winter blowing from Russia, problems soon arose here: If you opened the doors below to the wonderful inner courtyard, which is sometimes used for legendary concerts, works of art were created by Humidity and unfavorable temperatures threatened, in the large hall the panes tore due to the temperature fluctuations, condensation ran down the windows and robbed the glass structure of much of its transparency; the fire protection no longer complied with the current regulations.

Seven years ago, the British architect David Chipperfield, who was already responsible for the reconstruction of the New Museum on Berlin’s Museum Island, was commissioned to renovate the Mies building. It cost 140 million euros – not that much for a large-scale cultural project in Berlin, where one has now got used to the fact that all larger projects have to cost half a billion each, but still a sum for which other cities build entire museums.