Rex Heuermann, 59-year-old architect, married with two children, was arrested for the murder of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. Three women killed, all found in the same position with their hands and feet tied with a belt or duct tape and whose remains were found on a beach called Gilgo Beach in 2010, Long Island.

The man had remained at large until a few hours ago, then the turning point with his identification and arrest. The man had long led a double life: by day an architect near the Empire State Building, by night the videos of tortured women and the 92 pistols kept in the safe at home fifty kilometers from New York. To nail it the DNA taken from a slice of pizza that corresponded to that found on the remains of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.

The architect, who appeared in court immediately after his arrest, pleaded not guilty, bursting into tears. “It wasn’t me,” he allegedly said through tears, while his lawyer described him as “shocked” by the allegations. According to police Barthelemy, Waterman and Costello were found dead, hidden in the dunes and vegetation of the beach, near a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, They all worked as escorts, at the time the media dubbed them the ‘Gilgo Beach Four’ and a Netflix film in 2022, ‘Lost Girls’ was also dedicated to their tragic story.

The investigators traced the killer thanks to the printouts of the disposable cell phones with which he communicated with his victims. The calls also revealed that Heuermann, who lived just across the beach from where the bodies were found in the sleepy town of Massapequa, kidnapped and killed the young girls when his wife and children were out.

The architect is also a suspect in the 2007 Brainard-Barnes disappearance, although he has not yet been formally charged. At his home, the police found a large safe with 92 guns and on his computer gruesome images of women tortured, abused and killed. Thirteen years ago, when the police discovered the bodies of the four women on the beach, they were actually searching for another missing person, Shannan Gilbert. Eventually, the remains of 11 people were found, including a child and a man who have never been identified. Gilbert’s body was also found but the autopsy yielded no answers on her death, despite the family claiming she was killed.