It’s such an insane story that you probably shouldn’t hand it in as a screenplay. Chances are it will be rejected. Because because of the absurd combination of circumstances too implausible. But it really happened, acquaintances and friends of Bas Breumelhof know. The Westlander himself also has sharp memories of the official opening of the well-known Westland swimming pool, which was resurrected after more than two years after a devastating fire thanks to hard work.