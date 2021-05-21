The salsa singer Josimar Fidel Farfán was publicly denounced by an architect who claims that the artist owes him 200,000 soles for having worked on the construction of his Asian beach house.

The program Magaly TV, the firm showed the contract signed by the salsa singer and Paul Cedeño, architect and owner of “IDEARQ CONS SAC”, in 2018.

According to the report, a month after acquiring the 1,000-square-meter plot of land, Josimar again contacted the professional to ask him to build the house for him. In October of that same year, the singer paid him 300,000 soles as a down payment; however, it would have left the following payments unfinished.

“Josimar comes to us through a broker, interested in acquiring this land. Now he owes me 200,000 soles. Please pay me. I (failed) to trust his word, he always told us that he was going to pay us, ”said the architect for Magaly Medina’s program.

Before the accusation, Josimar’s lawyer responded that there are “many technical inconsistencies” and affirmed that Paul Cedeño has not finished his work, which is why the salsero would be the victim.

“There is an expert opinion in between by a construction company, and within the analysis a report of many technical inconsistencies has been issued. The architect, to begin with, has not done his job. Who would be the aggrieved would be my client because he left the job bounced, “said the lawyer César Minchola.

