Fabio Novembre, the advice to the PD: “Align yourself with Moratti to win”

“Lombardy needs a profound change, to be led by a president who, after 30 years, is no longer right-wing. And Letizia Moratti is the only one who can make us win”.

Fabio Novembre, architect and designer, says it clearly in an interview on the Milanese issue of Repubblica. November speaks of “a concrete proposal that aims to build”. In short, it offers a recipe for the Democratic Party which, according to the designer, should support Letizia Moratti.

Fabio Novembre: “Moratti champion able to get us to the turning point we long for”

In the continuation of the interview, Novembre does not hide his belonging to the left (“I have always voted for PD) and his preference for Pisapia in the administrative elections of 2011: “But because – he adds – Moratti made the mistake of attacking his challenger too directly . But that’s not the only reason. Although I respected it a lot, I thought that, at the time, Milan needed a decisive change of course and that left-wing mayor that we dreamed of after twenty years of Lega, Forza Italia and An. Here, today in Lombardy we live the same situation but reversed: the right seems almost impossible to unseat, but we finally have the chance to win. With Moratti as a champion able to get us to the turning point we long for”.

Lombardy, Dalla Chiesa opens to Moratti

The centre-left must support the candidacy of Letizia Moratti in Lombardy region? “I would go to see the programme“. Word of Nando from the Churchsociologist, son of Charles Albert – the general of the carabinieri killed by Cosa Nostra in 1982 – and historic point of reference for the Milanese anti-mafia. “It is time for the Lombard centre-left to face the open sea, otherwise they risk locking themselves up in a political monastery”, says dalla Chiesa, interviewed by the Corriere della Sera. But why did the professor decide to take a surprise side for the former minister of Silvio Berlusconi? “I could say how Woody Allen that ‘sometimes things come to mind that I don’t share’, but in reality I have convinced myself that it is worth a credit openingbecause I certainly don’t want to see the usual movie again centre-left“.

What film is the Church referring to? “We find ourselves in a Milanese theater, there are comedians, actors, a conductor who shows us the beauties of the candidate, a representative of the LGBT world, an African immigrant, a young man who deals with assets confiscated from the mafia, a singer-songwriter, then comes the candidate who invites us to rediscover politics, accompanied by applause every 15 words. We leave happy and in the elections we take 15 to 20% and lose. Everything remains as before, because on the other side there is a granite block of power that can count on such a wave of consensus as to allow Daniela Santanché doubles in the polls an intellectual like Carlo Cottarelli and in Sesto Emmanuel Fiano lose with Isabella Rauti“, is the reasoning of the sociologist, who preaches “rather an act of courage”.

Yet the whole story of Letizia Moratti is a right-wing story: from the Berlusconi government to the helm of Marine Palace in Milan up to the assignment in the Lombardy Region, as deputy of the Northern League Attilio Fontana: “It is true – replies from the Church – but we begin to take note that he has distanced himself from two very identifying measures for the right, such as the reinstatement of doctors No vax and the raising of the cash limit”. And to think that in the past it had been the same from the Church very critical for the almost denial tones towards the mafia of the then mayor of Milan. “But last September, invited to the State University for the tenth anniversary of studies on organized crime, surprised everyone with a report that expressed very different positions. So from 2010 to today it has made a journey”, replies from the Church who underlines: “Are we aware of the effect on a national level of a possible defeat of the right in Lombardy?”.



The gynecologist Alessandra Kustermann with Letizia Moratti

“I carefully read Antonio Polito’s article on Letizia Moratti’s candidacy as governor of Lombardy”, writes the gynecologist Alessandra Kustermann on Courier. “I share your reasoning and would like to add some more personal considerations to clarify why I don’t consider you unpresentable. My political history has always identified with the values ​​of left. I signed up for PCI in 1975, after having been part of the Movement Student. Even today I am one of the very few Italians enrolled in the Pd“.

“In short, I have never recanted and I have never converted by being electrocuted on the road to Damascus. It is ingenious to remind my party friends how many times I have participated in grueling electoral campaigns, how many days of vacation I have donated to the hope of changing our country with them “I have many friends, and even more friends, who think an invitation to vote for Letizia Moratti is unthinkable. Certainly it would be indigestible for our voters if we stubbornly continued to describe her as a centre-right person, almost like ‘absolute evil'”.

“But if we tried to change the narrative it would be much more acceptable. It is true that she was minister of education in a Berlusconi government, mayor of Milan with the center-right, councilor for health with the Lega. However, today and for the future she has chose to oppose the center-right that governs Italy. I don’t think she applied because she needs to do politics to make a living, in fact she has many interests and loved ones, children and grandchildren. She has always been involved in social issues and youth problems. She has always promoted the Third sector. He consistently participated in the evolution and growth of the first Italian public Anti-Violence Center and financed the Sexual and Domestic Violence Aid of the Milan Polyclinic. He did so knowing that I, who ran it, was a leftist and I would not have voted for her. In fact, I voted for Pisapia and campaigned for him. If she had remained in the centre-right, while respecting her and considering her a friend, I would have had no doubts and would not have ‘I would never have voted’.

“This is the reason why I no longer understand my party: over the years you have made me vote for unscrupulous, transformative, unscrupulous people. And now you tell me with little coherence that whoever is center-right stays forever. Allow me to disagree, dear friends. With Moratti as governor we should immediately demand to be assigned the Department of Health to change the points of his reform on which we do not agree”.

“We should ask that in your program it is clearly written what we want to be done in Lombardy for the environment, mobility, housing, women, families, protection of the dignity of all human beings who live there, to help small and medium-sized enterprises Lombarde. We should ask you to write the program for the next 5 years together, and only if you refuse will we have the duty to nominate a person more aligned with us”.

“This is what I would ask Letizia Moratti, if I still wanted to get involved in politics. Strong in the awareness that she can only win with the Democratic Party, her civic list Lombardia Migliore and the Third Pole united, while without the Democratic Party she will not win “But we won’t win either. It’s no coincidence that the left has never won an election in Lombardy and I would have liked to see my party and my hopes finally reach the goal, to improve the region where I live”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

