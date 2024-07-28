Archipelago | “It doesn’t rain on the island, even if it rains on the mainland” – Espoo is a summer paradise known to few

Archipelago|The cafe on Iso Vasikkasaari is bustling on a sunny day, but the number of passengers on the water buses is far from the peak years.

Espoo It was lively in Iso Vasikkasaari when the weather was hot on Thursday. Even the water bus that left the Nokkala pier to the island already had a lot of passengers in the morning.

The summer cafe next to the island’s pier was also buzzing. There were several customers in line.

There have been very few hot days like Thursday this summer.

The lack of hot days has not affected the sales of Iso Vasikkasaari’s summer cafe much, but the water bus shows it. Regular visitors to Espoo are saddened when the island gets quiet already at the end of July.

Cafe owner Camilla Crook had time to briefly tell during the holiday that the beginning of the summer there were slightly fewer customers than a year before.

“There have been no empty days. It has often happened that it doesn’t rain on the island, even if it rains on the mainland. If the weather is windy, it shows in the number of customers,” Krook summed up.

Cafe owner Camilla Krook says that the number of customers this summer is roughly the same as last summer.

Jaana Fleege, Harri Paussu and their sons Samu Fleege enjoying ice cream in the cafe yard. Jaana’s parents were also there Kaarina and Lasse Fleege.

“We came to visit the island at the same time as we visited the home region museum of Penttala island. It was a good time to come when Harry is on his last week of vacation. The purpose is to go to the beach”, Jaana Fleege said.

According to Lasse Fleege, it is easy to get to Iso Vasikkasaari.

“We set off from Suomenoja pier. Suomenoja is a good starting point because there are plenty of parking spaces,” Lasse Fleege stated.

Jaana and Samu Fleege (foreground), Lasse Fleege (back left), Kaarina Fleege and Harri Poussu enjoy ice cream in the Iso Vasikkasaari cafe.

Nearby were on the move with their dogs on the dirt roads Anita Sohlberg and Kirsti Parkkamäki.

“It’s too hot at home, we came here to cool off. Nature and silence are attractive,” Parkkamäki said.

Sohlberg said the island is well-suited for dog walking, since there are no bicycles on the island.

Parkkamäki thinks it could be extended through Iso Vasikkasaari.

“The route through Iso Vasikkasaari has been extended, as water traffic now starts already at the beginning of June. The season should also continue beyond the end of summer,” Parkkamäki thought.

Kirsti Parkkamäki (left) walked her dog Doris and Anita Sohlberg her dog Topi in Iso Vasikkasaari on Thursday, July 25.

I’ll do it The water buses that run to the archipelago museum and Isoo Vasikkasaari are part of Espoo’s archipelago transport. There are five water bus lines in the archipelago. This year, the season started at the beginning of June and ends at the beginning of September.

FRS Finland operates the Iso Vasikkasaari route. The company also has a route around Otaniemi.

“There is no radical change in passenger numbers compared to last summer. It was cold July at that time. This summer, we are far from the passenger numbers of a good summer”, CEO of FSS Finland Tomi Ståhlberg told about the beginning of the week.

According to Ståhlberg, the company will transport more than 10,000 passengers on the Espoo island route this year. The heat that has started again is no longer enough to raise passenger numbers to the level of a good summer.

Daily traffic on FRS Finland’s routes will end on August 4. After this, there is traffic only on weekends.

Open Lines, on the other hand, operates the route around Kivenlahti, the Archipelago Museum Penttala route and the archipelago boat route for cyclists.

The company’s CEO Johannes Rautava says that the number of passengers they also have in the Espoo archipelago is roughly at last year’s level. We are talking about tens of thousands.

“The weather was reflected in the number of passengers in June. If rain was promised, there were few passengers. On the other hand, there were also busy departures with many passengers,” Rautava stated.