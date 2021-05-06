Archipelago Helsinki region islands open to city dwellers – Several water buses to start operating soon

You can already get to Uunisaari and the Pihlajasaari water bus will also start operating next Saturday.

Helsinki the islands in the region will soon open up to the townspeople as several water buses start operating.

For example, next Saturday, May 8, the water bus to Pihlajasaari will start operating the summer season.

The water bus operated by JT-Line runs from Merisatama and Ruoholahti to Pihlajasaari initially only on weekends and every day from 22 May. The island restaurant is also scheduled to open at the end of May.

Due to water supply damage, no water is available on Pihlajasaari during the first weekends.

The coronavirus pandemic has implications for route traffic. For example, JT-Line has limited the number of passengers that can be taken on board at one time.

Pihlajasaari in addition, water buses run to several islands in the Helsinki area. Traffic on Uunisaari has already started in April.

The Vartiosaari electric ferry will also start its summer season in May with weekend shifts. Later in the spring, transports will also be arranged from the Kalasatama berth and Kruununvuorenranta.

In addition, Kaunissaari, located just outside Helsinki, in the outer archipelago of Sipoo, will be accessible from Wednesday 12 May. The starting point of the waterway operated by Pörtö Line has changed its location to Aurinkolahdenlaituri to Aurinkoranta 7, On the website of the City of Helsinki is told.