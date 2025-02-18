Our history begins in Syracuse, a prosperous Greek city-state on the island of Sicily, around the year 250 BC. From C. There King Hierón II had commissioned a crown of pure gold to a local goldsmith. When he received the finished piece something … Did you disturb: Had the artisan really used all the gold she had given her or, on the contrary, had replaced part of the precious metal for silver, keeping the rest?

The king needed to solve this doubt without damaging the crown. Now, who could go with such a dilemma? The answer was evident: Archimedes, the brilliant mathematician, physical and engineer who was already famous in the city for his innovations and his extraordinary ability to solve complex problems.

The bathroom that changed the story

This is where serendipia enters the scene. According to the legend, Archimedes had been circling the problem for days without finding a satisfactory solution. One day, while preparing to take a bath, he observed something apparently trivial but generated one of the fundamental principles of physics: by immersing himself in the bathtub the water overflowed.

At that time his trained mind made the crucial connection: the volume of displaced water should be equal to the volume of his submerged body. And more importantly: objects of the same volume, but of different materials, they would displace the same amount of water but would have different weights.

The excitement was such that, according to tradition, Archimedes ran naked through the streets of Syracuse shouting “Eureka!” (I’ve found it!). Although this part of the story was surely an added exaggeration later describes perfectly the emotion of scientific discovery.

The beginning behind the discovery

What Archimedes had discovered was much more than a method to detect fraud in jewelry. He had found a fundamental principle of hydrostatic: every body immersed in a fluid experiences a vertical thrust up equal to the weight of the displaced fluid.

This principle allowed him to develop an ingenious method to solve the problem of the crown. Taking two equal masses, one of pure gold and another of the suspicious crown, immersed them in water. If the crown was adulterated with silver -which is less dense than gold -would move more water than a dough of pure gold, revealing fraud.

The Archimedes principle turned out to be much more transcendental than its immediate application. And this fortuitous discovery laid the foundations to understand the flotation of ships and naval design, the functioning of the hot air balloons and the behavior of fluids in different situations. It was also useful for the development of measuring instruments, such as hydrometer, and for the understanding of natural phenomena such as atmospheric convection.

More than two millennia after the Archimedes principle remains fundamental in numerous practical and technological applications: from the construction of submarines to the design of medical instruments.

Archimedes also had other “Eureka” moments throughout his life: it is said that he also invented a “heat ray” using mirrors to reflect sunlight and burn enemy ships (although historians still discuss whether this is reality or legend) , and that designed a screw to raise water that still bears his name.

This story shows us that genius is not at odds with eccentricity, which can be as fun as deep and that the best ideas can arise in the most unexpected moments … although preferably with clothes on.