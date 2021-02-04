From the first moments of Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child, which introduces the album, We Are Snapped. Stripped down, poignant, Jason Moran’s playing on the piano unfolds with slowness, gravity, in this symbolic procession of more than eight minutes to which the duo invites us. AT 47 seconds, the notes of the soprano saxophone (Archie Shepp) follow suit. They snort through a gripping vibrato, as if to chase the sorrow of the world. At just over five minutes, suddenly rises the voice of the maestro, fragile and sovereign, uncompromising and tender. Of this negro spiritual dating from the slave era, the exceptional duo made a manifesto from here and now, like the entire disc. Yes, we feel like children who have lost their mother when, without consulting us, without any negotiation, we are imposed on us in the name of the crisis, like kids, confinement, curfew, confiscation of culture, living art, sport, the spice of existence …

This salt which gives flavor to life, Archie Shepp and Jason Moran return it to us according to their reinterpretation of essential, timeless standards – Isfahan, by Billy Strayhorn-Duke Ellington, Wise one, by Coltrane, Round Midnight, Monk and Cootie Williams, etc. They revive them with their prodigious inventiveness, their power of improvisation. And offer us a masterpiece that combines splendor and thrill, a quest for resilience and an act of resistance. Meeting with a legendary artist, an irreducible thinker, a Marxist whose sensibility shivers on the surface.

Your duet with Jason Moran resonates, through its stripping, with this kind of polymorphic “lack” (family, love, cultural, social …) to which confinement or curfew forces us …

Archie Shepp The songs were recorded long before the Covid crisis, at the Jazz à la Villette (in Paris, 2017) and Enjoy Jazz (in Mannheim, 2018) festivals. Indeed, they correspond well to the current period, when so many people on the planet have lost their health, their work, their savings, lost members of their family, comrades, loved ones… There is no room for what is artificial. We must focus on the essential: life, justice, solidarity … Since my beginnings, my music has been resolutely in tune with its time. She is not afraid to take a stand or to rise up. I also hope that it brings comfort.

Why did you include only one original composition ( He cares, by Jason Moran)?

Archie Shepp Because, as soon as I listened to this piece, I liked it, and because it fits perfectly into our repertoire. Jason combines virtuosity, intelligence, delicacy, and he excels in improvisation. I find in him qualities which exalted me when I played with Cecil Taylor.

The negro spiritual which gives its name to your record, Let My People Go (better known under the title Go Down Moses), retains an astonishing sharpness …

Archie Shepp Yes. It is a metaphor for the black diaspora torn from its land and enslaved by slavers. Jason Moran was born, like me, in the Deep South of the United States, he in Texas and I in Florida. In the South, there are quite a few nostalgic for segregation. Under Trump, the Nazis waved their flag arrogantly, racism exposed itself openly, and shamelessly resorted to arms at times. The far right has given it to their heart’s content. We have seen currents of the most violent far right ally themselves to the right. So I sing and cry over and over “Let my people! “. Yes, may my people go to their liberation! But not just my people. May each people be able to emancipate itself one day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08QwPbbaQKA

One last message?

Archie Shepp A title like Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child expresses suffering, but also hope, and says the need not to give up. Whatever happens, we must continue the fight.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJuO7v20dWQ&feature=emb_logo