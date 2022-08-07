Mother Hollie’s tears and anger: “Why couldn’t I decide for him?”

After a long legal battle, 12-year-old Archie Battersbee died two hours after the artificial ventilation was stopped. Her mother, Hollie Dance, reported it. “Such a beautiful child. He fought to the end,” the woman told reporters outside the hospital.

The 12-year-old, who had fallen into a coma four months ago, passed away surrounded by his mother and other family members. “I did everything I promised my son I would do for him,” Dance told Sku News.

Last April 7 the boy he had been found unconscious, with a rope tied around his neck, at the top of a flight of stairs at his home in Southend, Essex. The accident, the dynamics of which is not clear and that some attribute it to a dangerous challenge being launched on the internetcaused irreversible brain damage to the 12-year-old, first admitted to the local hospital and then transferred to the London Royal Hospital, where doctors today disconnected him from the machines that allowed him to breathe.

The tragic affair has renewed the debate on the child protection system when the relationship of trust between family and doctors breaks down, as happened in this case. Dance fought against medical and judicial authorities for months to extend her son’s life and avoid a planned death. But the legal process ended on Friday 5, after having passed, one appeal after another, from the English family court to the British Supreme Court, up to the European Court of Human Rights. Not even the intervention of the United Nations Committee for the Disabled has been able to change the situation.

“All legal avenues have been exhausted. The family is devastated“a spokesman confirmed today before the machinery was detached. While the parents gave Archie a final farewell, a group of citizens gathered outside the clinic for a wake.

